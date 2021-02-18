Zoned Flash Market to Witness Stellar Growth Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic, Says Future Market Insights in New Study

Future Market Insights (FMI) in its recent report projects that the global zoned flash market will be reflecting a stellar CAGR of 36.5% across the 2020-2030 assessment period. The zoned flash devices are gaining popularity worldwide for its role in enhances drive performance as well as enable easy data collection.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has registered a massive surge in cyberattacks incidences with several organizations reported incidences of compromise across online platforms and data theft. Thus, organizations have augmented their expenditure on hardware-based storage devices, offering stellar growth prospects for the zoned flash market. With the complexity of data, assimilation arises every day, prominent players are further leveraging the situation to inflate their market presence.

“Organizations are witnessing an increment in data operation as working hour extends for the employees working from home. This is projected to give colossal traction to zoned flash adoption”, says the FMI analyst.

Download a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12529

Key Takeaways

The global zoned flash market will surpass US$ 3.5 Bn by the end of the forecast period.

In terms of the drive surface, the SATA category is anticipated to account for maximum sway in the global market.

Based on the component, the SSD management software category will rise to reach a market valuation of over US$ 2.6 Bn towards 2030.

In terms of end-user, business enterprises will witness impressive growth prospects, reaching at an estimation of US$ 1.2 Bn through 2030.

Zoned Flash Market – Key Trends

The implementation of solid-state drives (SSDs) is acquiring significant traction within the global market.

Provision of using larger capacity devices in a more cost-efficient way that enables proficient system-wide performance management has opened up impressive growth prospects for the zoned flash market.

Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) host controller interface provisions are egressing as the keystone of the global market

Zoned Flash Market – Regional Analysis

North America is poised to register a monumental CAGR of 36.8% during 2020-2030 due to various notable developments concerning data collation.

Europe will witness a substantial scenario shift due to favorable pricing policies introduced by governments across the region.

East Asia will be the fastest-growing region recording a dexterous CAGR of 42.8% owing to the flexibility of operations and favorable reimbursement policies.

Zoned Flash Market – Competitive Landscape

Prominent companies in the zoned flash market are shifting towards developing sturdy data storage solutions by dishing out the latest hardware devices incorporated with smart solutions to pull in a broader consumer base. Additionally, they are investing in acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships to increase their market impressions.

Western Digital’s OpenFlex Solution is selected by the ICM Brain & Spine Institute to restructure treatment options and critical cures. The solution will help doctors capture, share, and analyze patient data from multiple clinical imaging tools through diverse labs.

Major companies identified in the global zoned flash market are SAS Institute, Cactus Technologies Ltd., Radian Memory Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, Western Digital Corporation, SanBLAZE, OCZ Ltd. (Toshiba), Microchip Technology Inc, and SK Hynix.

For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-12529

Zoned Flash – Taxonomy

Component

Zoned Flash SSD

SSD Management Software

Drive Interface

Serial Advanced Technology Attachment (SATA)

Statistical Analysis Systems (SAS)

End-User

Data Centers

Enterprise

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Others

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

Oceania

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/12529

Valuable Insights into the Zoned Flash Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global zoned flash market, presenting historical demand data and forecast statistics for the period from 2020-2030. The study divulges compelling insights on the zoned flash market, allowing readers to glean qualitative and quantitative information which will enable them to make informed market decisions in the upcoming forecast period.

Explore Extensive Coverage on FMI’s Technology Landscape

Digital Risk Protection Platform Market: The digital risk protection platform market is anticipated to surpass an impressive revenue threshold by the end of the forecast period ranging from 2020 to 2030, concludes FMI’s recently published research report on the market.

Telehealth Software Market: FMI’s compelling study on the telehealth software market sheds light on the prominent dynamics influencing the growth trajectory for the upcoming forecast period 2020-2030 through detailed segmental and regional analyses.

Storage as a Service Market: The storage as a service market report offers a 360-degree analysis, bringing to the fore insights that can help stakeholders identify key challenges and opportunities across the upcoming decade’s growth trajectory.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact