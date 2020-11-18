[Zone 42] He imagines the surreal privacy of animals when we are not looking at them (40 images)

But what do animals do when you turn your back? French artist Julien Tabet spent 3 years imagining how animal privacy could unfold when you turn your back. Thanks to Photoshop, he offers us transformed animals that defy the laws of nature. He mixes real life and fantasy perfectly. A panther taking off his dress, a cat hiding under the sea, or even a storm sheep. He is full of imagination to offer us high quality creations. Discover 40 pictures in which Julien Tabet imagines life …

Read more: He imagines the surreal privacy of animals when we don’t look at them on Hitek.fr (40 images)