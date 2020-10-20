[Zone 42] Halloween 2020: the 130 craziest decorations

Halloween is one of the times when human genius is expressed through increasingly original decorations. This year of the global pandemic and the United States presidential election, we are witnessing some fabulous creations. Today we invite you to discover the 130 craziest sets. # 1 Coron’halloween # 2 Every year the decorations of this house in my neighborhood agree EVERY # 3 Halloween 2020 # 4 on the occasion of Halloween. I decorated my house for the first time! # 5 THESE DOLLS WEAR BODIES … ABSOLUTELY NOT TERRIBLE … # 6 My neighbor’s Halloween decorations are getting better every year # 7 SCARY MANOR # 8 HALLOWEEN DECORATIONS …

Read more: Halloween 2020: The 130 craziest decorations on Hitek.fr