Zombie cicadas wreak havoc

In parts of the United States, these zombie cicadas emerge billions of times every 17 years. This event provokes a lot of reactions among Americans.

A rare phenomenon

The zombie cicada, also known as the Brood X cicada, spends the first seventeen years of its life as a larva underground. Then every 17 years cicadas dig tunnels up out of the ground en masse. This rare phenomenon is as impressive as it is a terrible sight for many Americans.

This completely natural phenomenon symbolizes the transition of Brood X cicadas into adulthood. The event lasts between 4 and 6 weeks, which is the life expectancy of these leafhoppers in adulthood. During this time, the insects fly, mate, lay eggs in the branches, and then die, creating the start of the new cycle.

The combination of long underground life in the larval stage, their almost simultaneous release from the soil in large numbers, and their short lifespan in adulthood allow the brood (all eggs, larvae and nymphs) to survive even in the face of massive predation.

The many photos published on social networks make it possible to imagine this incredible phenomenon.

# 1

# 2

# 3

# 4

# 5

# 6

# 7

# 8th

# 9

# 10

# 11

# 12

# 13

# 14

# 16

# 17

# 18

# 19

# 20

# 21

# 22

# 23

# 24

# 25

# 26

# 27

# 28

# 29

# 30

If you enjoyed this article, you might like this article on the top 10 kings of camouflage of animals and insects.