Zofia Posmysz, Who Wrote of Life in Concentration Camps, Dies at 98

Zofia Posmysz, who endured three years of imprisonment in focus camps for associating with the Polish resistance to Nazi occupation in World Battle II, then gained popularity of her works on the Holocaust as a journalist, novelist, playwright and screenwriter, died on Aug. 8 in Oswiecim, Poland. She was 98.

Her demise, within the metropolis the place the remnants of the Auschwitz focus camp have been preserved as a reminder of people’ capability for unfathomable evil, was introduced by the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum.

Ms. Posmysz (pronounced POCE-mish) was born on Aug. 23, 1923, in Krakow, Poland, right into a Roman Catholic household. She was arrested by the Gestapo in Might 1942 for associating with fellow college students at an underground college who had been passing out anti-Nazi leaflets. She was taken to Auschwitz, the place some 1.1 million folks, a overwhelming majority of them Jews, would perish.