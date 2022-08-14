Zofia Posmysz, Who Wrote of Life in Concentration Camps, Dies at 98
Zofia Posmysz, who endured three years of imprisonment in focus camps for associating with the Polish resistance to Nazi occupation in World Battle II, then gained popularity of her works on the Holocaust as a journalist, novelist, playwright and screenwriter, died on Aug. 8 in Oswiecim, Poland. She was 98.
Her demise, within the metropolis the place the remnants of the Auschwitz focus camp have been preserved as a reminder of people’ capability for unfathomable evil, was introduced by the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum.
Ms. Posmysz (pronounced POCE-mish) was born on Aug. 23, 1923, in Krakow, Poland, right into a Roman Catholic household. She was arrested by the Gestapo in Might 1942 for associating with fellow college students at an underground college who had been passing out anti-Nazi leaflets. She was taken to Auschwitz, the place some 1.1 million folks, a overwhelming majority of them Jews, would perish.
She survived brutality at Auschwitz however was later assigned to work on the camp’s kitchen and stockroom. In mid-January 1945, she was transferred to the Ravensbrück focus camp and its offshoot Neustadt Glewe, from which she was liberated on Might 2.
With 20 different girls, she walked again to Krakow and lived for a few years in Warsaw, the place she had an older sister.
Her writing profession started when she was employed as a newspaper reporter and editor. She didn’t search a byline for her first article, an account of the battle crimes trials in Nuremberg, Germany. As a substitute, she signed off along with her identification quantity at Auschwitz: 7566.
Ms. Posmysz started writing for Polish radio within the early Nineteen Fifties. Whereas on task in Paris in 1959, she walked within the Place de la Concorde amongst vacationers, lots of them talking German.
“Out of the blue, somebody appeared behind me,” she recalled lengthy afterward on “Tales From the Japanese West,” a Polish podcast. “It was the voice of my overseer. All this time she’s been residing a peaceable life in Paris.” She shortly realized that the girl was not, the truth is, her former guard at Auschwitz, however that second “simply wouldn’t depart me alone,” she recalled.
It spawned her best-known work, “The Passenger in Cabin 45,” later titled “The Passenger.” It was launched as a radio play in 1959, a novel revealed in 1962 that was translated into 15 languages, a movement image, by which she collaborated on the script with the director, Andrzej Munk, and an opera.
The opera was composed by the Polish-born Mieczyslaw Weinberg, who was Jewish and had misplaced his mother and father and a sister within the Holocaust, whereas the libretto was written by Alexander Medvedev, a Russian. It was conceived within the Soviet Union and accomplished in 1968; the Russian composer Dmitri Shostakovich praised the opera, nevertheless it was banned by the Soviets.
The opera reverses the second in Paris when Ms. Posmysz thought she had come across her former Auschwitz guard. It tells of Liese, a middle-aged German lady who’s aboard an ocean liner certain for Brazil within the early Sixties, accompanying her husband, who’s about to take up a diplomatic put up there. Liese is surprised to see a fellow passenger who’s staying in Cabin 45. She thinks it could be Marta, who was an inmate at Auschwitz when Liese was her guard.
It premiered at an Austrian music competition in 2010 and was carried out by the Houston Grand Opera on the Park Avenue Armory in Manhattan in 2014 as a part of the Lincoln Heart Competition. Ms. Posmysz sat within the viewers and obtained a chronic ovation when she was launched.
“Weinberg’s music daringly shifts from depicting the lifetime of the well-heeled Germans aboard the ship to the horrors of the demise camp,” Anthony Tommasini wrote in his evaluation for The New York Instances. “The hero of the night and, really, of the opera, was Ms. Posmysz, whose novel was drawn from her personal experiences at Auschwitz.”
An inventory of Ms. Posmysz’s survivors was not instantly obtainable. She was married. Her father was shot and killed by Germans throughout the battle, which her mom survived. She additionally had an older sister.
Ms. Posmysz was amongst former Auschwitz prisoners who welcomed the German-born Pope Benedict XVI throughout his go to there in 2006.
In January 2020, the survivors attended a ceremony on the former demise camp for the seventy fifth anniversary of its liberation. The occasion got here amid rising concern over a resurgence of antisemitism in the US and Europe, in addition to rising acrimony between Russia and Poland over who bore a significant share of accountability for Germany’s invasion of Poland, touching off World Battle II.
Ms. Posmysz was unable to attend the ceremony, however she was conscious of assaults on Polish leaders by Russia’s president, Vladimir V. Putin.
“I concern that over time, it should grow to be simpler to distort historical past,” she instructed The Instances then. “I can by no means say it should by no means occur once more, as a result of while you have a look at some leaders of immediately, these harmful ambitions, pleasure and sense of being higher than others are nonetheless in play. Who is aware of the place they’ll lead?”