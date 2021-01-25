Zinc Chloride Market 2020 Future Trends and Best Regions to Focus Globally – Forecast to 2027|Top Companies – Zaclon LLC, American Elements, TIB Chemicals AG, Global Chemical Co., Ltd, PT. INDO LYSAGHT By DMWSOFTWARE

Zinc Chloride Market report recognizes the customers’ needs and needs to convey it all the more genuinely, successfully and effectively than the challenge. Straightforward research strategy and work of brilliant tools and methods make this Global Zinc Chloride Industry research report extraordinary. The study considers drivers and restrictions for the market alongside the effect they have on the interest over the estimate time frame. Clients get familiarity with a decent mix of best industry knowledge, reasonable arrangements, ability arrangements and most recent innovation while utilizing this Zinc Chloride Market report for the business development.

Market Overview

Zinc chloride market will reach at an estimated value of USD 274.27 million and grow at a rate of 3.40% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Rising demand for zinc chloride from petroleum industry to separate oil from water due to its emulsion breaker property is a vital factor driving the growth of zinc chloride market.

Zinc chloride is a type of chemical compound that is constituted of zinc and chlorine. It is a granular crystalline powder which is also highly hygroscopic. It is white or colorless and is highly soluble in water, deliquescent and hygroscopic. It has a wide range of applications which include textile processing, metallurgical fluxes, and chemical synthesis. It is useful in the preparation of methylene chloride, diazonium compounds, zinc chemicals, zinc bacitracin and ethylacetate.

Rising demand from electronic, agriculture and chemical sectors is the vital factor escalating the market growth, also rising adoption form of zinc chloride in dry cell batteries as an electrolyte in the automotive sector, rising use of zinc chloride as dehydrating agent, the rising footprint of the chemical industry, rising demand for highly active and advanced zinc chloride batteries due to rising technological advancements, increase in the demand for zinc chloride from the textile processing industry and rising demand from various industries are the major factors among others driving the zinc chloride market. Moreover, rising demand for the product from the numerous end-user industries and rising modernization in the products offered in the market will further create new opportunities for the zinc chloride market in the forecast period of 2021-2028.

However, rising stringent government regulations related to the use of zinc chloride due to its toxic nature and increasing harmful effects of zinc chloride on the body such as rashes and burning sensation in eyes are the major factors among others acting as restraints, and will further challenge the growth of zinc chloride market in the forecast period mentioned above.

The Zinc Chloride Market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are organization overview, company financials, revenue generated, Industry potential, investment in research and development, new Zinc Chloride Market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance.

Major Market Manufacturers Covered In The Zinc Chloride Market Are:

The major players covered in the zinc chloride market report are Zaclon LLC, American Elements, TIB Chemicals AG, Global Chemical Co., Ltd, PT. INDO LYSAGHT By DMWSOFTWARE, APEX Chemical Corporation, Lipmes, Weifang Dongfangsheng Chemical Co.,Ltd., Eurocontal, Vinipul Inorganics Private Limited, Advance Chemical Sales Corporation., Suvidhi Industries, AMS Enterprises, Prime Laboratories., Vishnupriya Chemicals Private Limited, Sethiya Solvents & Chemicals, Indian Platinum Private Limited., Kalyani Chemicals, Benzer Multitech India Private Limited, Akme Sons Enterprise and JEEVAN ENTERPRISES among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Asia-Pacific dominates the zinc chloride market due to rising automotive sector leading to growing demand for dry battery with zinc chloride, rising flourishment in agriculture sector, and increasing presence of major manufacturers in emerging economies such as China and India in this region. North America and Europe are the expected regions in terms of growth in zinc chloride market due to increasing demand from petrochemical industry and increase in the demand for zinc chloride from the textile processing industry in this region.

Global Zinc Chloride Market Scope and Market Size

Zinc chloride market is segmented on the basis of grade, application and end-use industries. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

• Based on grade, the zinc chloride market is segmented into high purity grade, battery grade, technical grade and commercial grade.

• On the basis of application, the zinc chloride market is segmented into dry cell batteries, water treatment, catalyst and others. Others have been further segmented into textile processing, wood preservatives among others.

• The zinc chloride market is also segmented on the basis of end-user industries into electronics, chemical, agriculture and pharmaceutical.

Based on regions, the Zinc Chloride Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

