Zinc Chemicals Market 2021: Competitive Landscape and Industry Poised for Rapid Growth 2028 Zinc Chemicals Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Zinc Oxide, Zinc Sulfate, Zinc Carbonate, Zinc Chloride, Others); Application (Rubber Compounding, Agriculture, Glass and Ceramics, Paints and Coatings, Chemicals, Food and Pharmaceuticals, Textiles, Others) and Geography

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Zinc, also known as spelter, has an atomic number 30 with the symbol as Zn. It holds the first place of the 12th group in the periodic table. Due to its common oxidation state of 2, it shows similar chemical properties as that of magnesium. Most of the zinc products are based upon sulfide ores. When oxidation is removed, zinc has a silvery blue appearance. A large proportion of zinc is used to galvanize metals such as iron to prevent corrosion. This anti-corrosion property is used by the paints and coating industries. Zinc oxide, which is a valuable nutritional additive, is widely used in pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and medical applications.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The zinc chemicals market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to improvements in the quality of zinc chemicals coupled with the increasing demand for zinc chemicals in the agriculture industries. The expansion of the glass and ceramics industry has boosted the growth of the zinc chemicals market. However, new rubber standards imposed in China to impact the demand for compounded rubber restricts the growth of the zinc chemicals market. On the other hand, growing usage of zinc chemicals in electronics and semiconductor industries are likely to showcase growth opportunities for the zinc chemicals market during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Zinc Chemicals Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of zinc chemicals market with detailed market segmentation by type, applications, and geography. The global zinc chemicals market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading zinc chemicals market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global zinc chemicals market is segmented on the basis of type, and applications. Based on type, the market is segmented as zinc oxide, zinc sulphate, zinc carbonate, zinc chloride, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as rubber compounding, agriculture, glass & ceramics, paints & coatings, chemicals, food & pharmaceuticals, textile, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global zinc chemicals market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The zinc chemicals market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting zinc chemicals market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the zinc chemicals market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the zinc chemicals market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from zinc chemicals market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for zinc chemicals in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the zinc chemicals market.

The report also includes the profiles of key zinc chemicals companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Akrochem

American Chemet Corporation

Bruggemann Chemical

GHC

Numinor

Rubamin

Unique Speciality Chemicals

US Zinc

Weifang Longda Zinc Industry

Zinc Oxide LLC

