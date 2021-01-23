Zimbabwe: Four ministers have already died of Corona | Free press

The South African crisis state is struggling hard with the corona pandemic. The ranks of the government are not spared either. In January alone, three ministers died of Corona.

Harare (AP) – In the South African crisis state of Zimbabwe, the government lost two cabinet members to the corona virus within hours.

The death of Transport Minister Joel Matiza was announced by the government on Friday evening – Foreign Minister Sibusiso Moyo also died of complications from Covid-19 less than two days earlier.

In all, four ministers have died of Covid-19 complications since the start of the pandemic. In mid-January, the Minister of Affairs of Manicaland Province, Ellen Gwaradzimba, succumbed to the effects of a SARS-CoV-2 infection. The death of Agriculture Minister Perrance Shiri had already been reported in July. According to officially unconfirmed media reports, several other cabinet members are said to be struggling with death in a private clinic.

“We are in a dark cloud that we must remove as soon as possible,” Deputy Health Minister John Mangwiro told the German news agency on Saturday. He promised to tighten the lockdown imposed in early January with his strict curfew. “We saw that not all people respect the lockdown,” he said.

According to previous regulations, people are not allowed to leave the house between 6:00 PM and 6:00 AM (local time). No more than 30 participants are allowed in the meeting. Among other things, restaurants, bars and sports halls have to close. Since the start of the pandemic, 30,523 infections have been registered in the African country and 962 people have died.

The numbers are small compared to other countries, but they cause problems for the country’s health system. The government is increasingly blamed on social media for denying hospital staff the required protective gear, raising salaries and triggering a strike.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99