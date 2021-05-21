Zika Virus Vaccines Market Top Countries Data : Emerging Technologies, Sales Revenue, Driving Factors, Distributors, Development Status, Opportunity Assessment and Industry Expansion Strategies 2028

Zika Virus Vaccine is charted for the prevention of symptoms and complications of Zika virus infections in humans. This virus is basically transmitted through Aedes mosquito bite which can also transmit chikungunya, dengue, and yellow fever. Other modes of transmission of this virus is through sex and from an infected mother to the fetus.

The Zika Virus Vaccines market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing incidence of Zika-infected individuals, increasing degree of preparedness in case of future outbreaks of Zika infections, growing awareness, and increasing human trials. Nevertheless, high cost required for R&D may restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Top Leading companies like

Bharat Biotech International Ltd.

GeneOne Life Science Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Hawaii Biotech Inc.

Immunovaccine Inc.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NewLink Genetics Co.

Sanofi S.A.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Cerus Corporation

The global Zika Virus Vaccines market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and End User. Based on Type the market is segmented into DNA- based vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Live-attenuated Vaccines, mRNA Vaccines and Genetically Engineered Vaccines. Based on Application the market is segmented into Therapeutic Vaccines and Preventive Vaccines. Based on End User the market is segmented into Hospitals and Clinics.

The Zika Virus Vaccines market is segmented on the basis of service type and end user. Based on service type, the market is segmented as retirement communities, group care homes, nursing care facilities, and home health care providers. On the basis of end user, the market is categorized as male nursing care and female nursing care.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Zika Virus Vaccines industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

