Zika Virus Vaccines Market Revenue, Key Players, Profit, Growth Factors, Regions And Applications, Industry Forecast By 2022

Zika Virus Vaccines Market is estimated to reach $18,697 million by 2022 from $14,500 million in 2017. The Zika virus vaccines market growth rate is 5.2% during the forecast period.

Zika virus belongs to Flavivirus, a genus of the viruses in the Flaviridae family, and it is transmitted via Aedes mosquito, blood transfusion, sex, and from an infected pregnant woman to her fetus. The infection of this virus can cause adverse effects such as neurological problems and congenital birth defects in the fetus.

Download PDF Report Sample @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1817

Zika virus is affecting people staying in Zika-infested regions and also the infection is linked with many babies being born with underdeveloped brains. says Hemali Narkhede, Manager, Healthcare Research at Allied Market Research. She further adds, This is attributed to the high risk of infection. Zika virus vaccines are gaining popularity, and FDA has passed priority review voucher system for it.

LAMEA showed the highest growth rate, accounting for major share in 2015, and is projected to continue this trend. Currently, nearly more than 22 countries of Latin America have reported active Zika virus infection. The market growth in this region is supplemented by large pool of population infected with Zika virus. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the second largest region, in terms of market value.

Zika virus belongs to Flavivirus, a genus of the viruses in the Flaviridae family, and it is transmitted via Aedes mosquito, blood transfusion, sex, and from an infected pregnant woman to her fetus. The infection of this virus can cause adverse effects such as neurological problems and congenital birth defects in the fetus.

Key findings of the Zika Virus Vaccines Market study:

LAMEA accounted for approximately half of the share of the global market in 2015, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0%.

Asia-Pacific is the second largest potential market, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6%

is the second largest potential market, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% Brazil has the highest potential and projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period in rapid adoption scenario.

Fill FREE with your queries to get a call from our research expert @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1817

Multiple key players in the global pharmaceutical & vaccine manufacturing industry focus on the development of Zika virus vaccine and collaborate with the government organizations for the same. Key players engaged in the development of the vaccine include Immunovaccine Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Bharat Biotech International Ltd., NewLink Genetics Co., Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GeneOne Life Science Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Sanofi S.A., and Hawaii Biotech Inc