Genshin Impression 3.0 is coming in lower than two days, and gamers are excited to lastly have the ability to discover a brand new area within the sport. Sumeru, the land of Dendro, shall be added after a upkeep replace on August 24.

Many of the new mechanics, bosses, and enemies have been launched by the developer by way of the Sumeru Journey Journal. At the moment, Genshin Impression launched one other announcement relating to all occasions and banners in section certainly one of model 3.0.

New character banners in Genshin Impression 3.0 and three.1 formally revealed

Genshin Impression model 3.0 is confirmed to have its replace upkeep on August 24. In different phrases, as soon as the upkeep is over, gamers will have the ability to want for brand spanking new characters and weapon banners.

The 5-star characters that shall be featured within the character occasion want are Tighnari and Zhongli. With a brand new Dendro character and the most effective shielder within the banner, the group can count on many Vacationers to be tempted to tug on it.

Alongside Tighnari and Zhongli, different 4-star characters may even get hold of an enormous drop charge enhance:

Collei (Dendro Bow) Fischl (Electro Bow) Diona (Cryo Bow)

Tighnari shall be added to the usual banner in model 3.1 (Picture through HoYoverse)

It is very important know that Tighnari and Collei aren’t event-limited and shall be added to the usual want ‘Wanderlust Invocation’ in model 3.1. Thus, gamers can think about whether or not to tug for the mentioned character or not.

Those that wish to expertise Tighnari’s gameplay earlier than wishing for him can strive the ‘Check Run’ trial occasion that shall be open throughout all the section certainly one of Genshin Impression. Aside from testing them out, Vacationers may even acquire numerous rewards by finishing the phases.

Weapon banner and 4-stars in model 3.0

Occasion Want “Epitome Invocation” – Boosted Drop Charge for Hunter’s Path (Bow) and Vortex Vanquisher (Polearm)! 〓Occasion Want Period〓

After the Model 3.0 replace–2022/09/09 17:59:00 #GenshinImpact Occasion Want “Epitome Invocation” – Boosted Drop Charge for Hunter’s Path (Bow) and Vortex Vanquisher (Polearm)!〓Occasion Want Period〓After the Model 3.0 replace–2022/09/09 17:59:00#GenshinImpact https://t.co/aQiGZ7RMRO

The weapon banner may even additionally reset and alter to a brand new one after the Genshin Impression 3.0 upkeep replace. Within the upcoming weapon occasion want, the featured 5-star weapons are the signature weapons for Tighnari and Zhongli: Hunter’s Path (Bow) and Vortex Vanquisher (Polearm).

Through the occasion, the next 4-star weapons may even obtain an enormous drop-rate enhance when avid gamers want on the weapon banner:

Favonius Sword (Sword) The Bell (Claymore) Favonius Lance (Polearm) Favonius Codex (Catalyst) The Stringless (Bow)

Each Hunter’s Path and Vortex Vanquisher are event-exclusive weapons and won’t be accessible in the usual want banner. Gamers can use the Epitomized Path to chart a course on one 5-star weapon between the 2. This fashion, gamers will certainly get hold of their desired weapon inside 240 pulls.

Whereas all of the promoted 4-star weapons are generic and have principally been obtained by veteran gamers, the brand new ‘Hunter’s Path’ bow is a weapon particularly designed for Tighnari. So gamers can count on this weapon to be highly effective, particularly since Tighnari is the primary 5-star Dendro character.

Genshin Impression gamers can begin farming for Primogems throughout section one to extend their pull quantity and probabilities of getting their favourite 5-star character or weapon within the banner.

Edited by Siddharth Satish