Zero-Trust Security Market Weaving Their Magic Globally | Google LLC, Microsoft, VMware, Cloudflare, IBM, Fortinet

The zero-trust security market size is estimated to grow from USD 17.0 Billion in 2020 to USD 65.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.2 % during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027. The research covers the current and historic zero-trust security market size and its growth trend with company outline of Key players/manufacturers: Google LLC, Microsoft Inc., VMware Inc., Trend Micro Incorporated, Cloudflare, IBM Corporation, Fortinet, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Pulse Secure, and ON2IT among others.

By deployment, the cloud segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR than the on-premises segment during the forecast period.

Zero trust security solutions can be deployed on-premises, as well as offered as a cloud offering as per the business requirements. The on-premises deployment model enables organizations to have more control over all the zero-trust security solutions such as next-generation firewalls and next-generation intrusion prevention system.

The cloud deployment model of zero-trust security solutions benefits enterprises with cloud-based solutions offering speed, scalability, and enhanced IT security. As more applications get deployed over the cloud, there is a growing demand for cloud-based zero trust security solutions among SMEs and large enterprises.

By organization size, the large enterprise segment is expected to hold a larger market

Large enterprises account for a higher market share in terms of revenue in the global zero trust security market. Large enterprises are reshaping their security policies and architecture to incorporate zero-trust to protect critical assets from various cyber-attacks.

Large organizations majorly adopt zero trust security to safeguard the network, end-points, data centers, devices, users, and applications from unauthorized usage and malicious ransomware attacks. Increasing penetration of MFA among large organizations to facilitate privileged access to servers and web applications is also promoting zero trust security market growth.

Furthermore, IT administrators in large organizations dealing with highly sensitive information demand for zero-trust security solutions to perform real-time security analytics of various security incidents. Zero trust security solutions help the IT security professionals in large enterprises to gain enhanced visibility of the network and effective policy enforcement across different departments in remote locations, thus, driving the zero trust security market growth.

By region, North America is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The North American region has the presence of several prominent market players delivering advanced solutions to all the industry verticals in the regions. Apart from the geographical presence, strategic investments, partnerships, and significant R&D activities are thereby contributing to the hefty deployments of zero-trust security solutions.

Key players such as Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Okta, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Akamai Technologies, Inc., Centrify Corporation, and Cyxtera Technologies, along with several start-ups in the region are offering enhanced zero trust security solutions & services to cater the needs of customers. Such factors are expected to fuel the growth of the zero trust security market in North America.

Recent Developments

In June 2019, Palo Alto Networks acquired PureSec to improve Prisma offering. PureSec is one of the players in serverless architecture security and supports all the serverless vendors, including AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, Azure Functions, and IBM BlueMix. In May 2019, Okta opened its first office in Germany. This would enable the company to expand its footprint in the Europe region to generate more revenues by increasing its customer base in Europe. In April 2019, Cyxtera Technologies announced the launch of Risk Orchestrator to enhance the power, scale and reach of its Total Fraud Protection platform. In March 2019, Centrify announced the launch of a new cloud-based solution, Centrify Zero Trust Privilege. The platform will enable organizations to grant the least privilege access based on verifying who is requesting access, the context of the request, and the risk of the access environment. In February 2019, Symantec acquired Luminate Security, Software Defined Perimeter and Zero Trust innovator. The acquisition enabled Symantec to extend its portfolio in Integrated Cyberdefense.

Major Classifications are as follows:

By Solution

Network Security

Data Security

Endpoint Security

Zero Trust Security

API Security

Security Analytics

Security Policy Management

Others

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

By Organization Size

Small and medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By End User

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Energy and Power

Retail

Government

Others

What Porter’s Five Forces of Competitive Analysis Provides?

Competitive rivalry:- The main driver is the number and capability of competitors in the market. Many competitors, offering undifferentiated products and services, will reduce market attractiveness.

Threat of substitution:- Where close substitute products exist in a market, it increases the likelihood of customers switching to alternatives in response to price increases. This reduces both the power of suppliers and the attractiveness of the market.

Threat of new entry:- Profitable markets attract new entrants, which erodes profitability. Unless incumbents have strong and durable barriers to entry, for example, patents, economies of scale, capital requirements or government policies, then profitability will decline to a competitive rate.

Supplier power:- An assessment of how easy it is for suppliers to drive up prices. This is driven by the: number of suppliers of each essential input; uniqueness of their product or service; relative size and strength of the supplier; and cost of switching from one supplier to another.

Buyer power:- An assessment of how easy it is for buyers to drive prices down. This is driven by the: number of buyers in the market; importance of each individual buyer to the organisation; and cost to the buyer of switching from one supplier to another. If a business has just a few powerful buyers, they are often able to dictate terms.

Five forces analysis helps organizations to understand the factors affecting profitability in a specific industry, and can help to inform decisions relating to: whether to enter a specific industry; whether to increase capacity in a specific industry; and developing competitive strategies.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors & changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current & future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites & volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream & upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence & availability of global brands & their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local & domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs & trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

