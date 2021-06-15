Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players- Research Forecasts To 2027 | Veolia Water Technologies, Aquatech International LLC, GEA Group

“

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

Veolia Water Technologies, Aquatech International LLC, GEA Group, Suez SA, Water Services, Inc., H2O GmbH, Oasys Water, Praj Industries, AQUARION AG., Kelvin Water Technologies Pvt. Ltd., ENCON Evaporators, Austro Chemicals & Bio Technologies Pvt Ltd., SafBon Water Technology, IDE Technologies

By Types:

Conventional

Hybrid



By Applications:

Energy & Power

Food & Beverage

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Textile

Others







Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems

1.1 Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Market Overview

1.1.1 Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Product Scope

1.1.2 Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Market Size (2016-2027)

2 Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Conventional

2.5 Hybrid

3 Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Energy & Power

3.5 Food & Beverage

3.6 Chemicals & Petrochemicals

3.7 Pharmaceuticals

3.8 Textile

3.9 Others

4 Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Market

4.4 Global Top Players Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Veolia Water Technologies

5.1.1 Veolia Water Technologies Profile

5.1.2 Veolia Water Technologies Main Business

5.1.3 Veolia Water Technologies Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Veolia Water Technologies Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Veolia Water Technologies Recent Developments

5.2 Aquatech International LLC

5.2.1 Aquatech International LLC Profile

5.2.2 Aquatech International LLC Main Business

5.2.3 Aquatech International LLC Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Aquatech International LLC Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Aquatech International LLC Recent Developments

5.3 GEA Group

5.5.1 GEA Group Profile

5.3.2 GEA Group Main Business

5.3.3 GEA Group Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 GEA Group Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Suez SA Recent Developments

5.4 Suez SA

5.4.1 Suez SA Profile

5.4.2 Suez SA Main Business

5.4.3 Suez SA Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Suez SA Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Suez SA Recent Developments

5.5 Water Services, Inc.

5.5.1 Water Services, Inc. Profile

5.5.2 Water Services, Inc. Main Business

5.5.3 Water Services, Inc. Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Water Services, Inc. Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Water Services, Inc. Recent Developments

5.6 H2O GmbH

5.6.1 H2O GmbH Profile

5.6.2 H2O GmbH Main Business

5.6.3 H2O GmbH Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 H2O GmbH Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 H2O GmbH Recent Developments

5.7 Oasys Water

5.7.1 Oasys Water Profile

5.7.2 Oasys Water Main Business

5.7.3 Oasys Water Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Oasys Water Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Oasys Water Recent Developments

5.8 Praj Industries

5.8.1 Praj Industries Profile

5.8.2 Praj Industries Main Business

5.8.3 Praj Industries Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Praj Industries Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Praj Industries Recent Developments

5.9 AQUARION AG.

5.9.1 AQUARION AG. Profile

5.9.2 AQUARION AG. Main Business

5.9.3 AQUARION AG. Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 AQUARION AG. Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 AQUARION AG. Recent Developments

5.10 Kelvin Water Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

5.10.1 Kelvin Water Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Profile

5.10.2 Kelvin Water Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Main Business

5.10.3 Kelvin Water Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Kelvin Water Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Kelvin Water Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Recent Developments

5.11 ENCON Evaporators

5.11.1 ENCON Evaporators Profile

5.11.2 ENCON Evaporators Main Business

5.11.3 ENCON Evaporators Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 ENCON Evaporators Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 ENCON Evaporators Recent Developments

5.12 Austro Chemicals & Bio Technologies Pvt Ltd.

5.12.1 Austro Chemicals & Bio Technologies Pvt Ltd. Profile

5.12.2 Austro Chemicals & Bio Technologies Pvt Ltd. Main Business

5.12.3 Austro Chemicals & Bio Technologies Pvt Ltd. Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Austro Chemicals & Bio Technologies Pvt Ltd. Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Austro Chemicals & Bio Technologies Pvt Ltd. Recent Developments

5.13 SafBon Water Technology

5.13.1 SafBon Water Technology Profile

5.13.2 SafBon Water Technology Main Business

5.13.3 SafBon Water Technology Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 SafBon Water Technology Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 SafBon Water Technology Recent Developments

5.14 IDE Technologies

5.14.1 IDE Technologies Profile

5.14.2 IDE Technologies Main Business

5.14.3 IDE Technologies Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 IDE Technologies Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 IDE Technologies Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Market Dynamics

11.1 Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Industry Trends

11.2 Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Market Drivers

11.3 Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Market Challenges

11.4 Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

