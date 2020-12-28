Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) Market to Witness Steady Expansion During 2020-2026

“

According to Our Research Analyst,the Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) industry was 426.20 million USD in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 551.80 million USD by 2022, at a CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) of 4.40% between 2016 and 2022. The market is driven by various end-user industries, such as Energy & Power, Electronics and Semiconductor, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals and others. Before expecting that this expensive and energy intensive technology would be largely employed, businesses will more likely favor better water management, higher recycling rates and effluents discharge control.

Zero-liquid discharge (ZLD) is a water treatment process in which all wastewater is purified and recycled; therefore, leaving zero discharge at the end of the treatment cycle. ZLD is an advanced wastewater treatment method that includes ultrafiltration, reverse osmosis, evaporation/crystallization, and fractional electrodeionization.

The classification of Zero Liquid Discharge System includes Conventional Type and Hybrid Type.

Hybrid Type has accounted for the main proportion of sales in the past few years.

Zero Liquid Discharge System can be used for Energy & Power, Electronics and Semiconductor, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals and others. The most proportion of Zero Liquid Discharge System was Energy & Power, and the sales proportion was 35.7% in 2016.

The key players are GE Water, Aquatech, Veolia, GEA Group, Degremont Technologies, Mitsubishi, Aquarion AG, IDE Technologies, Praj Industries, U.S. Water, H2O GmbH, Oasys Water, Saltworks, Doosan Hydro (SafBon), Petro Sep and so on. Among them, GE Water, Aquatech and Veolia are the leaders of this market.

Asia-Pacific was the largest sales place, with revenue market share nearly 33.9% in 2016. Following Asia-Pacific, North America was the second largest sales place with the revenue market share of about 31.2%.

The World Market Report Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) included with Regal Intelligence is based on the year 2020.

The Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) market report presents a five-year trend study, as in the baseline review and the previous year’s review, which shows the size, market volume, and market share for key areas. Moreover, the market Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) has been fragmented in areas of North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world (ROW).

Furthermore, the Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) market includes a section for the portfolio of items, which steals production, income, price, and market share, and growth rate based on the diversification of items. It also looks at the volume of sales, the industry-wide share, and the application/end-customer-based development rate for each application. The product improvement also integrates SWOT and PEST analysis to understand the regional market of the article division.

The report provides information on the Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD)-industry distribution by type, application, and location. The report presents development approaches and plans, government directives, manufacturing procedures, and cost structure. It also addresses specialized information, manufacturing plant analysis, and raw material source analysis of the market, while clarifying which item has the most outstanding entry, net revenue, and R&D status.

Thank You.”