Zener Diodes Market Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Industry Share 2025

The Zener Diodes market was valued at 860 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 1090 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Zener Diodes.

A Zener diode is used for regulating voltage in practical circuit applications. This semi-conductor device permits the flow of current in a unidirectional way. Provided with sufficient voltage, they allow the flow of current in the opposite direction as well.

The excess voltage required for reversing the direction of flow of current is termed as breakdown voltage or Zener voltage. The major role of a Zener Diode is to function as a voltage regulator. It is fairly employed in many electrical and electronic tools and Equipments.

With the rapid growth of the national economy as well as the rapid development of downstream industries, consumer electronics product keep stable growth in china, the automobile electronics is also growing in the downturn global economy situation. Chinese Zener diode market demand is exuberant, which provide a good opportunity for the development of Zener diode market and technology.

China?s Zener diode industry has developed into a national industry with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently China has become international Zener diode large consumption country, but the production technology is relatively laggard, it can only produce some low-end product, although the new production lines is increasing, the high-end product is still relying on import.

The Zener Diode varies in a wider range based on its mounting location. Most of them are either mounted onto a surface or found in holed components. The surface mount Zener Diodes are directly mounted on a printed circuit board.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Pcs). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Zener Diodes market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

This report presents the worldwide Zener Diodes market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Vishay

ON Semiconductor

NXP (Nexperia)

ROHM

Diodes

Toshiba

Microsemi

Renesas Electronics

Good-Ark Electronics

Torex Semiconductor

Comchip

ANOVA

Bourns

Micro Commercial Components

Zener Diodes Breakdown Data by Type

Through Hole Technology

Surface Mount Technology

Zener Diodes Breakdown Data by Application

Consumer Electronic

Automotive Electronics

Industrial

Telecommunications

Computing

Zener Diodes Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Zener Diodes status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Zener Diodes manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Zener Diodes:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

