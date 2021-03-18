Zener Diodes Market Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Industry Share 2025
Market Study Report, LLC, has recently added a New report on the Zener Diodes Market which presents substantial inputs about the market size, market share, regional trends, and profit projection of this business sphere. The report also enlightens users regarding the foremost challenges and existing growth tactics implemented by the leading organizations that constitute the dynamic competitive gamut of this industry.
The Zener Diodes market was valued at 860 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 1090 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Zener Diodes.
A Zener diode is used for regulating voltage in practical circuit applications. This semi-conductor device permits the flow of current in a unidirectional way. Provided with sufficient voltage, they allow the flow of current in the opposite direction as well.
The excess voltage required for reversing the direction of flow of current is termed as breakdown voltage or Zener voltage. The major role of a Zener Diode is to function as a voltage regulator. It is fairly employed in many electrical and electronic tools and Equipments.
With the rapid growth of the national economy as well as the rapid development of downstream industries, consumer electronics product keep stable growth in china, the automobile electronics is also growing in the downturn global economy situation. Chinese Zener diode market demand is exuberant, which provide a good opportunity for the development of Zener diode market and technology.
China?s Zener diode industry has developed into a national industry with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently China has become international Zener diode large consumption country, but the production technology is relatively laggard, it can only produce some low-end product, although the new production lines is increasing, the high-end product is still relying on import.
The Zener Diode varies in a wider range based on its mounting location. Most of them are either mounted onto a surface or found in holed components. The surface mount Zener Diodes are directly mounted on a printed circuit board.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Pcs). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Zener Diodes market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
This report presents the worldwide Zener Diodes market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Vishay
ON Semiconductor
NXP (Nexperia)
ROHM
Diodes
Toshiba
Microsemi
Renesas Electronics
Good-Ark Electronics
Torex Semiconductor
Comchip
ANOVA
Bourns
Micro Commercial Components
Zener Diodes Breakdown Data by Type
Through Hole Technology
Surface Mount Technology
Zener Diodes Breakdown Data by Application
Consumer Electronic
Automotive Electronics
Industrial
Telecommunications
Computing
Zener Diodes Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Other Regions
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Zener Diodes status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Zener Diodes manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Zener Diodes:
History Year: 2014 – 2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Zener Diodes Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Zener Diodes Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Through Hole Technology
1.4.3 Surface Mount Technology
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Zener Diodes Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Consumer Electronic
1.5.3 Automotive Electronics
1.5.4 Industrial
1.5.5 Telecommunications
1.5.6 Computing
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Zener Diodes Market Size
2.1.1 Global Zener Diodes Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Zener Diodes Production 2014-2025
2.2 Zener Diodes Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Zener Diodes Manufacturers
2.3.2.1 Zener Diodes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Zener Diodes Product Offered
2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Zener Diodes Market
2.4 Key Trends for Zener Diodes Markets & Products
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Zener Diodes Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Zener Diodes Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Zener Diodes Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Zener Diodes Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Zener Diodes Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Zener Diodes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Zener Diodes Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Zener Diodes Production by Regions
4.1 Global Zener Diodes Production by Regions
4.1.1 Global Zener Diodes Production Market Share by Regions
4.1.2 Global Zener Diodes Revenue Market Share by Regions
4.2 United States
4.2.1 United States Zener Diodes Production
4.2.2 United States Zener Diodes Revenue
4.2.3 Key Players in United States
4.2.4 United States Zener Diodes Import & Export
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Zener Diodes Production
4.3.2 Europe Zener Diodes Revenue
4.3.3 Key Players in Europe
4.3.4 Europe Zener Diodes Import & Export
4.4 China
4.4.1 China Zener Diodes Production
4.4.2 China Zener Diodes Revenue
4.4.3 Key Players in China
4.4.4 China Zener Diodes Import & Export
4.5 Japan
4.5.1 Japan Zener Diodes Production
4.5.2 Japan Zener Diodes Revenue
4.5.3 Key Players in Japan
4.5.4 Japan Zener Diodes Import & Export
4.6 South Korea
4.6.1 South Korea Zener Diodes Production
4.6.2 South Korea Zener Diodes Revenue
4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea
4.6.4 South Korea Zener Diodes Import & Export
4.7 Other Regions
4.7.1 Taiwan
4.7.2 India
4.7.3 Southeast Asia
5 Zener Diodes Consumption by Regions
5.1 Global Zener Diodes Consumption by Regions
5.1.1 Global Zener Diodes Consumption by Regions
5.1.2 Global Zener Diodes Consumption Market Share by Regions
5.2 North America
5.2.1 North America Zener Diodes Consumption by Application
5.2.2 North America Zener Diodes Consumption by Countries
5.2.3 United States
5.2.4 Canada
5.2.5 Mexico
5.3 Europe
5.3.1 Europe Zener Diodes Consumption by Application
5.3.2 Europe Zener Diodes Consumption by Countries
5.3.3 Germany
5.3.4 France
5.3.5 UK
5.3.6 Italy
5.3.7 Russia
5.4 Asia Pacific
5.4.1 Asia Pacific Zener Diodes Consumption by Application
5.4.2 Asia Pacific Zener Diodes Consumption by Countries
5.4.3 China
5.4.4 Japan
5.4.5 South Korea
5.4.6 India
5.4.7 Australia
5.4.8 Indonesia
5.4.9 Thailand
5.4.10 Malaysia
5.4.11 Philippines
5.4.12 Vietnam
5.5 Central & South America
5.5.1 Central & South America Zener Diodes Consumption by Application
5.5.2 Central & South America Zener Diodes Consumption by Country
5.5.3 Brazil
5.6 Middle East and Africa
5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Zener Diodes Consumption by Application
5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Zener Diodes Consumption by Countries
5.6.3 GCC Countries
5.6.4 Egypt
5.6.5 South Africa
6 Market Size by Type
6.1 Global Zener Diodes Production by Type
6.2 Global Zener Diodes Revenue by Type
6.3 Zener Diodes Price by Type
7 Market Size by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Zener Diodes Breakdown Dada by Application
7.2.1 Global Zener Diodes Consumption by Application
7.2.2 Global Zener Diodes Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Vishay
8.1.1 Vishay Company Details
8.1.2 Company Overview
8.1.3 Vishay Zener Diodes Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.1.4 Vishay Zener Diodes Product Description
8.1.5 Vishay Recent Development
8.2 ON Semiconductor
8.2.1 ON Semiconductor Company Details
8.2.2 Company Overview
8.2.3 ON Semiconductor Zener Diodes Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.2.4 ON Semiconductor Zener Diodes Product Description
8.2.5 ON Semiconductor Recent Development
8.3 NXP (Nexperia)
8.3.1 NXP (Nexperia) Company Details
8.3.2 Company Overview
8.3.3 NXP (Nexperia) Zener Diodes Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.3.4 NXP (Nexperia) Zener Diodes Product Description
8.3.5 NXP (Nexperia) Recent Development
8.4 ROHM
8.4.1 ROHM Company Details
8.4.2 Company Overview
8.4.3 ROHM Zener Diodes Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.4.4 ROHM Zener Diodes Product Description
8.4.5 ROHM Recent Development
8.5 Diodes
8.5.1 Diodes Company Details
8.5.2 Company Overview
8.5.3 Diodes Zener Diodes Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.5.4 Diodes Zener Diodes Product Description
8.5.5 Diodes Recent Development
8.6 Toshiba
8.6.1 Toshiba Company Details
8.6.2 Company Overview
8.6.3 Toshiba Zener Diodes Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.6.4 Toshiba Zener Diodes Product Description
8.6.5 Toshiba Recent Development
8.7 Microsemi
8.7.1 Microsemi Company Details
8.7.2 Company Overview
8.7.3 Microsemi Zener Diodes Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.7.4 Microsemi Zener Diodes Product Description
8.7.5 Microsemi Recent Development
8.8 Renesas Electronics
8.8.1 Renesas Electronics Company Details
8.8.2 Company Overview
8.8.3 Renesas Electronics Zener Diodes Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.8.4 Renesas Electronics Zener Diodes Product Description
8.8.5 Renesas Electronics Recent Development
8.9 Good-Ark Electronics
8.9.1 Good-Ark Electronics Company Details
8.9.2 Company Overview
8.9.3 Good-Ark Electronics Zener Diodes Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.9.4 Good-Ark Electronics Zener Diodes Product Description
8.9.5 Good-Ark Electronics Recent Development
8.10 Torex Semiconductor
8.10.1 Torex Semiconductor Company Details
8.10.2 Company Overview
8.10.3 Torex Semiconductor Zener Diodes Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.10.4 Torex Semiconductor Zener Diodes Product Description
8.10.5 Torex Semiconductor Recent Development
8.11 Comchip
8.12 ANOVA
8.13 Bourns
8.14 Micro Commercial Components
9 Production Forecasts
9.1 Zener Diodes Production and Revenue Forecast
9.1.1 Global Zener Diodes Production Forecast 2019-2025
9.1.2 Global Zener Diodes Revenue Forecast 2019-2025
9.2 Zener Diodes Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.1 Global Zener Diodes Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.2 Global Zener Diodes Production Forecast by Regions
9.3 Zener Diodes Key Producers Forecast
9.3.1 United States
9.3.2 Europe
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.4 Forecast by Type
9.4.1 Global Zener Diodes Production Forecast by Type
9.4.2 Global Zener Diodes Revenue Forecast by Type
10 Consumption Forecast
10.1 Zener Diodes Consumption Forecast by Application
10.2 Zener Diodes Consumption Forecast by Regions
10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast
10.3.1 North America Zener Diodes Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
10.3.2 United States
10.3.3 Canada
10.3.4 Mexico
10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast
10.4.1 Europe Zener Diodes Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
10.4.2 Germany
10.4.3 France
10.4.4 UK
10.4.5 Italy
10.4.6 Russia
10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast
10.5.1 Asia Pacific Zener Diodes Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
10.5.2 China
10.5.3 Japan
10.5.4 South Korea
10.5.5 India
10.5.6 Australia
10.5.7 Indonesia
10.5.8 Thailand
10.5.9 Malaysia
10.5.10 Philippines
10.5.11 Vietnam
10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast
10.6.1 Central & South America Zener Diodes Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
10.6.2 Brazil
10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast
10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Zener Diodes Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
10.7.2 GCC Countries
10.7.3 Egypt
10.7.4 South Africa
11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Zener Diodes Sales Channels
11.2.2 Zener Diodes Distributors
11.3 Zener Diodes Customers
12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
12.2 Market Challenges
12.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13 Key Findings in the Global Zener Diodes Study
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
