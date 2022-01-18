Zendaya will now play this legendary role in a future biopic

Young actress Zendaya definitely has a busy career. After Euphoria, Dune and most notably the Spider-Man trilogy, the actress has just landed a promising new role. Indeed, she will be the face to impersonate this famous singer in the cinema. Zendaya, soon in a biopic.

Zendaya: She’s everywhere

While she began her career in the early 2010s, Zendaya is currently acting in roles. For example, the young 25-year-old actress has recently been on the bill of Malcolm & Marie, Space Jam 2, Dune or even apparently Spider-Man: No Way Home. While Hollywood enlists her services, she will soon be at the helm of a biopic dedicated to Ronnie Spector, the interpreter of Be My Baby in particular.

Znedaya in a biopic about The Ronettes

Ronnie Spector died on January 12 at the age of 78 from complications from cancer. Her real name Veronica Yvette Bennett, Ronnie Spector, is an American singer, leader of the group The Ronettes, which she formed in 1957 with her older sister Estelle Bennett and her cousin Nedra Talley. Ronnie Spector then became a respected singer, releasing tracks such as Be My Baby or Baby, I Love You before embarking on a solo career in the early 1980s. She released 5 albums, the last of which dates from 2016.

Shortly before his death, the production company A24 decided to start preparing a biopic dedicated to his career. The studio selects Zendaya as Ronnie Spector. The young actress had the privilege of meeting the singer shortly before her death in order to get to know her and better prepare for her role. According to Variety, it was Ronnie Spector himself who chose Zendaya to play her on screen. As yet untitled, this biopic will explore the genesis of this icon of the music world. Taking to Instagram, Zendaya paid a touching tribute to the star upon announcing her death:

This news breaks my heart. Talking about her as if she weren’t with us seems odd because she’s so incredibly full of life. There’s not a single moment I’ve seen her without her iconic red lips and thick hair, a true rock star through and through. Ronnie, meeting you has been one of the greatest honors of my life. Thank you for sharing your life with me, I could listen to your stories for hours. Thank you for your unparalleled talent, your unwavering love for the show, your strength, your resilience and your grace. There is absolutely nothing that can dim the light you project. I admire you so much and am so grateful for the bond we share. You are a magical force of greatness and the world of music will never be the same. I wish everyone could have known you like I did. We celebrate your beautiful life and give you all the flowers you so deserve. Rest in peace Ronny. I hope to make you proud.

No release date has yet been announced for the release of this famous biopic.