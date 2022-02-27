Zelenskyy asks to PM Modi for India’s support; 198 killed in fighting so far

The war between Russia and Ukraine is continuously going on, Both countries are not avoiding the situation. As Putin continuously attacked the different areas of Ukraine, Till now more than 60 Residents got killed in the War. Ukraine’s people leaving the country and going to the neighboring countries. It’s really a very difficult situation for Ukraine.

NATO denied helping Ukraine in a fight with Russian force. The Ukraine PM Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not ready to go down and continually standing with the country. The Country assigned weapons to the Public of Ukraine to fight against Russia.

However, the other countries started to help Ukraine and give every possible support to Ukraine whether it’s Money, weapons, Missiles, or other fighting sources. America, Germany, Poland, and many other countries come ahead in support of Ukraine against Russia.

Russian and Ukrainian governments on Friday signaled an openness to negotiations even as authorities in Kyiv urged citizens to help defend the capital from advancing Russian forces in the worst European security crisis in decades. Russia has claimed its troops have captured the southeastern Ukrainian city of Melitopol.An Air India evacuation flight that left for the Romanian capital of Bucharest is expected to bring back stranded Indians and land in Mumbai at 8 pm.Ukraine and Russia are discussing a place and time for talks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s spokesman Sergii Nykyforov said on social media.

However, early Saturday the Ukrainian military said in a Facebook post said, Russian troops attacked an army base in Kyiv but the assault was repelled. Meanwhile, India abstained on a UN Security Council resolution by the US that deplores in the strongest terms Russia’s aggression” against Ukraine, as New Delhi called for the immediate cessation of hostilities and asserted that dialogue is the only answer to settling disputes.

The 15-nation Security Council voted on the draft resolution Friday afternoon by the US and Albania and co-sponsored by a “cross-regional” group of 67 UN member states, including Australia, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Italy, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Romania and the United Kingdom.