Zelensky to Attend G7 Meeting in Japan

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine is scheduled to seem in particular person on the Group of seven summit in Hiroshima, Japan, this weekend, a Ukrainian official mentioned, touring midway the world over as he tries to win commitments for continued arms and assist from the world’s wealthiest democracies.

It was not clear when Mr. Zelensky would arrive in Japan. Particulars of his journey have been saved obscure and intently guarded for safety causes.

The leaders gathered in Hiroshima — who embrace President Biden and his counterparts from Japan, Canada, Britain, France, Germany and Italy — might be speaking over the subsequent three days about all dimensions of Russia’s warfare in Ukraine. They are going to doubtless talk about sanctions enforcement, whether or not to offer F-16 fighter jets to Kyiv and the potential of negotiations over an armistice or peace treaty.

Oleksii Danilov, the pinnacle of Ukraine’s nationwide protection council, introduced Mr. Zelensky’s journey on nationwide tv following information experiences that he would attend.