Zelensky to Attend G7 Meeting in Japan
President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine is scheduled to seem in particular person on the Group of seven summit in Hiroshima, Japan, this weekend, a Ukrainian official mentioned, touring midway the world over as he tries to win commitments for continued arms and assist from the world’s wealthiest democracies.
It was not clear when Mr. Zelensky would arrive in Japan. Particulars of his journey have been saved obscure and intently guarded for safety causes.
The leaders gathered in Hiroshima — who embrace President Biden and his counterparts from Japan, Canada, Britain, France, Germany and Italy — might be speaking over the subsequent three days about all dimensions of Russia’s warfare in Ukraine. They are going to doubtless talk about sanctions enforcement, whether or not to offer F-16 fighter jets to Kyiv and the potential of negotiations over an armistice or peace treaty.
Oleksii Danilov, the pinnacle of Ukraine’s nationwide protection council, introduced Mr. Zelensky’s journey on nationwide tv following information experiences that he would attend.
“Crucial issues might be executed there; subsequently, the bodily presence of our president is vital so as to defend our pursuits,” Mr. Danilov mentioned. “To supply clear proposals and clear arguments relating to the occasions going down on the territory of our nation.”
Prior to now week, Mr. Zelensky has visited Britain and different European nations. He’s keen to journey outdoors Kyiv partially to show that he has confidence within the stability of his personal authorities. There have been no recognized efforts by the Russians to intrude together with his travels.
If Mr. Zelensky arrives in Hiroshima as anticipated, he’ll nearly actually meet one on one assembly with Mr. Biden. The leaders of India, Brazil and different nations which were reluctant to assist Ukraine are additionally on the assembly, as observers, and Mr. Zelensky’s presence might make it harder for them to take care of that stance, a number of officers mentioned.
Information of Mr. Zelensky’s anticipated journey to Japan was reported earlier by The Monetary Instances and different information retailers. The Ukrainian and Japanese information media had beforehand advised that he would be a part of the G7 summit nearly.
With its impending counteroffensive towards Russian forces, Ukraine hopes to show the tide of a battle that in latest months has settled right into a grinding, draining battle with little motion. Mr. Zelensky might be making his plea towards the backdrop of a metropolis that stands as a stark reminder of the catastrophic prices of warfare.
“We have now a process to take care of the momentum of worldwide assist and communication for Ukraine,” Mr. Zelensky mentioned in his nightly tackle on Thursday. “I’m assured that we are going to accomplish this process.”