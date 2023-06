Zelensky Signals Next Phase of Ukraine War Will Be Grim

After giving the strongest indication nonetheless that Ukraine’s counteroffensive is imminent, President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday urged his compatriots to personally thank the volunteers and troopers combating Russian troops, in a sign of how grim the following part of the warfare may very exactly be.

Mr. Zelensky singled out elevated than a dozen troopers by put collectively, noting that in his nightly speeches he usually thanks categorical fashions or brigades. Nonetheless Saturday’s defend was, he talked about, a gaggle of “additional private phrases of gratitude to specific warriors.”

His plea to thank troopers, even when solely on social media, adopted associated statements from his prime navy commanders, who’ve talked about they’re ready for the counteroffensive no matter a shortage of air safety strategies. And his safety minister rebuffed peace talks at a summit of navy officers in Singapore on Saturday. Ukraine has moreover grown bolder, attacking behind Russian strains in earlier months, one completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely completely totally totally completely totally totally completely completely totally completely completely completely totally totally completely totally totally completely totally utterly completely totally different sign of the shifting tone of the warfare.