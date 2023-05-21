Zelensky Says Images of a Ruined Hiroshima Remind Him of Bakhmut

Mr. Zelensky echoed the statements from Ukrainian navy officers who’ve rejected claims that Bakhmut had been captured, saying “we’re preventing on due to the braveness of our warriors,” and expressed gratitude for the help proven to his nation on the three-day summit of leaders of the world’s wealthiest democracies.

The president declined to offer particulars of navy support pledges he had secured on the summit, saying solely that “weapons of top of the range can be supplied.” However he mentioned he was happy with the outcomes of his conferences in Japan and that he hoped nations which have resisted sending deadly weapons would rethink.

“I would love the entire states which can be succesful to offer assist to us,” Mr. Zelensky mentioned, acknowledging that some — together with the host nation — had legislative or constitutional limitations to cope with.

Whereas in Japan, Mr. Zelensky met with the leaders of shut allies — together with the US, Britain, France and Germany — and likewise of nations corresponding to India which have provided much less full-throated condemnation of Moscow’s invasion.

Requested if he was dissatisfied that he had not met privately with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil — who has condemned President Vladimir V. Putin’s invasion but in addition advised that Mr. Zelensky and NATO share some blame for the battle — the Ukrainian chief’s response drew laughs.