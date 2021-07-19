Zelensky describes Russia as a threat to all of Europe | free press

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj sees Russia as a threat to Europe. If Brussels does not show a clear attitude towards Moscow, there may be parallels with the Crimean crisis.

Batumi (AP) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj has described Russia as a threat to the entire European continent.

“If Brussels does not show ironclad support for the European aspirations of our three countries (Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova), someone will show the iron muscles of their weapons at our three national borders,” he said in the Black Sea metropolis of Batumi. in the South Caucasian Republic of Georgia.

Zelenskyi had previously visited the demarcation line to Abkhazia in Georgia. Russia recognized the region and South Ossetia as independent states after a brief war with Georgia against international protests and stationed thousands of soldiers there. According to international law, the territories belong to Georgia.

In his speech, Selenskyj made a comparison between the Russian-annexed Black Sea peninsula in Crimea, the disputed eastern Ukrainian Donbass and breakaway territories in Moldova and Georgia. With the territorial disputes, the Kremlin wanted to prevent the three ex-Soviet republics from joining the EU and NATO. “The extent to which the loss of territory remains temporary depends to a large extent on you,” he told Charles Michel, President of the EU Council, who was present in the room.

Ukrainian government forces have been fighting Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine since 2014. More than 13,000 people have died, according to UN estimates. Moldova and Georgia have struggled with similar conflicts with Russian participation since the 1990s. Kiev, Tbilisi and Chisinau want to join forces to accelerate EU accession.