Zelensky and Erdogan Discuss Collapsed Ukraine Grain Deal

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine was pushing ahead with diplomatic efforts on Saturday to reopen the Black Sea to Ukraine’s grain shipments, strategizing with NATO’s chief a day after discussing with the Turkish president the collapse of a deal that allowed ships to bypass Russia’s blockade.

Moscow pulled out of the yearlong settlement, a uncommon accord between Russia and Ukraine brokered by Turkey and the United Nations. Efforts to revive it have been plunged into doubt, as Russia has pummeled Ukrainian ports, putting grain shops and different infrastructure, and has vowed it’s going to deal with business ships within the Black Sea as doubtlessly carrying navy cargo.

“As a result of Russia’s actions, the world is as soon as once more on the point of a meals disaster,” Mr. Zelensky wrote on Twitter late Friday. “A complete of 400 million individuals in lots of nations of Africa and Asia are susceptible to hunger. Collectively, we should avert a world meals disaster.”

Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has been a key mediator between Russia and Ukraine for the reason that full-scale invasion started final February, standing out from his NATO allies by maintaining pleasant relations with President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia. Mr. Erdogan is anticipated to fulfill with Mr. Putin subsequent month.