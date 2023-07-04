Zelensky Accuses Russia of Trying to Kill Georgia’s Former President Saakashvili

President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia on Monday of utilizing Georgia’s authorities to kill the previous Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili, who sought to distance his nation from Moscow’s affect and later grew to become a Ukrainian citizen.

Mr. Saakashvili is serving a six-year sentence in Georgia on costs associated to abuse of energy that he says are politically motivated. He appeared frail and skeletal throughout a distant courtroom look that was aired on Georgian tv on Monday, elevating his shirt to indicate his emaciated torso. In line with Georgian information stories, he demanded the “alternative to brazenly participate in political processes” and known as for the Georgian folks to “rise up” in help of him.

The looks renewed critical issues raised by his supporters, human rights teams and European leaders about his well being and remedy in jail.