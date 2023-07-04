Zelensky Accuses Russia of Trying to Kill Georgia’s Former President Saakashvili
President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia on Monday of utilizing Georgia’s authorities to kill the previous Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili, who sought to distance his nation from Moscow’s affect and later grew to become a Ukrainian citizen.
Mr. Saakashvili is serving a six-year sentence in Georgia on costs associated to abuse of energy that he says are politically motivated. He appeared frail and skeletal throughout a distant courtroom look that was aired on Georgian tv on Monday, elevating his shirt to indicate his emaciated torso. In line with Georgian information stories, he demanded the “alternative to brazenly participate in political processes” and known as for the Georgian folks to “rise up” in help of him.
The looks renewed critical issues raised by his supporters, human rights teams and European leaders about his well being and remedy in jail.
“Right this moment, the world as soon as once more noticed how the Kremlin — sadly, by the hands of the present Georgian authorities — is killing Ukrainian citizen Mykhailo Saakashvili,” Mr. Zelensky mentioned in his nightly tackle on Monday, utilizing a variant of Mr. Saakashvili’s identify.
Mr. Zelensky additionally reiterated a requirement that Georgia launch Mr. Saakashvili to Ukraine for medical remedy, and known as for Georgia’s ambassador to Ukraine to depart for Tbilisi, the Georgian capital, inside 48 hours to seek the advice of with Georgian authorities on the matter. Like their respective nations, Mr. Zelensky and Mr. Saakashvili have a shared historical past of combating Russian aggression. Mr. Saakashvili was the president of Georgia when Russia invaded in 2008, and his efforts to safe NATO and European Union membership for the nation antagonized Russia’s president, Vladimir V. Putin.
Georgia’s present authorities, nevertheless, has leaned pro-Russian and anti-West. Mass protests erupted within the nation earlier this yr over what many Georgians noticed as antidemocratic strikes. Some demonstrations have overlapped with calls for for Mr. Saakashvili’s freedom.
Mr. Zelensky urged Ukraine’s allies “to not ignore” Georgia’s remedy of its imprisoned former president.
“Save this man,” he mentioned. “No authorities in Europe has the best to execute folks.”