ZDF “Politbarometer”: established in the run-up to the state elections | Free press

Stuttgart / Mainz (dpa) – A few days before the state elections in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate, it looks like a new majority is coming for the previous government alliances in the two countries.

According to a new “political barometer” from the ZDF, there is currently a clear majority in Baden-Württemberg for the continuation of the green-black government, and there would also be enough for a coalition of the Greens, the SPD and the FDP. In Rhineland-Palatinate, the current government, consisting of the SPD, the FDP and the Greens, would still have a majority if elected now. In fact, this Sunday is the election date.

Compared to last week’s “Politbarometer”, there were few changes in the results published Thursday evening. “This is also because a large number of voters already voted by letter at an early stage because of the corona,” said the ‘Politbarometer’ makers. The affair about questionable affairs of Union MPs with corona masks will therefore only have a limited effect on the election results.

According to the representative survey conducted by the Wahlen research group from March 8-11, the Greens in Baden-Württemberg could currently expect 34 percent (minus 1 compared to the previous week), the CDU at 24 percent, the AfD at 11 percent, the SPD at 10 percent (all unchanged), the FDP at 11 percent (plus 1), and left at 3 percent (unchanged). In the 2016 state election, the Greens won 30.3 percent, the CDU 27.0 percent, the AfD 15.1 percent, the SPD 12.7 percent, the FDP 8.3 percent and the left 2.9 percent.

According to the “Politbarometer” in Rhineland-Palatinate, the SPD is currently 33 percent, the CDU 29 percent, the AfD 9 percent (all unchanged from the previous week), the FDP 6.5 percent (minus 0.5) The Greens to 10 percent (minus 1), left to 3 percent (unchanged), the free voters to 5 percent (plus 1). In the 2016 state elections, things looked like this in Rhineland-Palatinate: SPD 36.2 percent, CDU 31.8 percent, AfD 12.6 percent, FDP 6.2 percent, Greens 5.3 percent, Left 2.8 percent , Free Voters 2.2 percent.

When it comes to who one would rather have as prime minister, incumbents in both countries are clearly at the forefront. In Baden-Württemberg, the incumbent Greens, Winfried Kretschmann, has 70 percent – way ahead of the CDU top candidate Susanne Eisenmann with 13 percent (the rest: “don’t know”, “don’t know” or “neither nor”).

In Rhineland-Palatinate, a 58 percent majority of the “political barometer” would like Malu Dreyer (SPD) to become prime minister again. 28 percent of Rhineland-Palatinate residents would elect Christian Baldauf of the CDU.