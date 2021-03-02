Zambia Retail Market Size, Status and Outlook 2021 to 2026

The Zambia Retail Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

On the other hand, growing consumer awareness, increasing competition, costs involved in the deployment of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and emerging non-traditional resellers will challenge the market growth.

Retail companies across Zambia focus on improving economies of scale, boosting operational efficiency and diversifying revenue through e-commerce channels.

On the global front, the retail market size is estimated to be around $4.8 billion with North America dominating the retail sales, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. Further, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America are expanding rapidly.

Expansion into new markets remains the core strategy of global leading companies with average operations per company spanning across 10 countries. Among products, fast-moving consumer goods topped the sales during 2019, followed by hard and leisure goods, apparel and accessories, and others.

Growing Zambia e-commerce distribution channels are encouraging the foray of new entrants into the market. Recovering economy coupled with increasing buyer purchasing power, high disposable incomes of middle-class families and ease of access are driving the retail industry in Zambia.

The Zambia Retail Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2020-2026 presents a comprehensive analysis of the country’s retail market. Key trends and critical insights into Zambia Retail markets along with key drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities are presented in the report.

Zambia household spending, expenditure outlook on essentials and non-essentials are forecast to 2026. Further, Zambia spending on food, alcoholic drinks, non-alcoholic drinks, tobacco spending, and others are forecast and analyzed in the report.

On the Zambia clothing and footwear expenditure front, the total spending on Zambia population on clothing, footwear including repair spending is forecast to 2026.

Besides, key trends, drivers and market outlook of Zambia household goods, tourism expenditure are also included in the research.

Zambia Retail market is compared against five of its competitive markets in the region to analyze the role of Zambia on the regional front and benchmark its operations.

