Zack Snyder’s zombie film overshadows The Walking Dead

If Zack Snyder is currently busy with the famous Justice League “Snyder Cut”, which is eagerly awaited by his fans, the director of Man of Steel and Batman vs. Superman doesn’t forget his other big project: Army of the Dead, his zombie film for Netflix to be revealed with new pictures.

Snyder’s zombie universe unfolds

As a filmmaker who was particularly valued for the very sophisticated aesthetics of his plans, Zack Snyder quickly became the great architect of the DC Extented Universe. If the American director quickly became one of the great specialists in adapting comics to cinema (300, Watchmen), then he does not seem tied to any particular genre.

We told you a few months ago: Zack Snyder decided to return to his first love by directing Army of the Dead for Netflix, the sequel to his first feature film: Dawn of the Dead. A project that we are following with great interest for several reasons.

First of all, if Dawn of the Dead may not be Zack Snyder’s most successful film, it is still the film the filmmaker seemed the freest one for. The director does not feel compelled to re-record an existing work shot by shot, as was the case with the adaptation of the comic by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons. And unlike the DCEU films, Zack Snyder wasn’t restricted by the studio that added another free electron: James Gunn, the future director of the Guardians of the Galaxy two shutters, who signed the script for the film. .

Second, because Dawn of the Dead was an effective remake of George A. Romero’s masterpiece of the same name. If Snyder took some distance from the anti-capitalist discourse of Romero’s film, Dawn of the Dead still managed to capture the essence of zombie films and give the viewer a real serve. This shows the opening scene of the film which is a real lesson in the cinema.

After all, because Army of the Dead is supposed to be the starting point of a new expanded zombie universe produced by Netflix. It is absolutely exciting to see the various networks try to reproduce the Marvel wonder on the small screen in an attempt to crush the competition.

Zack Snyder calms down!

Entertainment Weekly magazine not only published two never-before-seen photos of the film, but also gave an interview to Zack Snyder in which the director confided that Army of the Dead will be a film at the intersection of two highly codified genres: the zombie film and the robbery film .

It’s a real zombie heist film in itself, it’s a genre film within a genre film. So you expect pure zombie mayhem and get 100% it. […] We tried to do with all tropes of the genre.

For those who needed zombies in The Walking Dead, this movie can be served! For those who fear the film is too cartoonish, however, Zack Snyder has the words to put our minds at ease, “You have fun with the genre but without making fun of it. There’s a pretty thin line,” there he too about his approach.

Snyder is also giving updates on the animated series, which will be a sequel to Dawn of the Dead and Army of the Dead.

I have analyzed the origins of the zombie plague very carefully. Suffice it to say that she is from Area 51, which is in the opening scene of the film. The entire cast is in the animated series and Christian Slatera has the role of the antagonist. We are delving really deep into the origin of this zombie plague

We can’t wait to discover these new projects. We will of course keep you informed of their development.