Zack Snyder reveals new visuals of his own Star Wars

After pitch, production and a first visual, Zack Snyder’s ambitious Rebel Moon continues to deliver even Sucker Punch with the cast announcement and these brand new concept art inspired by Star Wars. In any case, on paper, this director’s first foray into pure and hard science fiction makes you want to watch.

Snyder’s ambitious first sci-fi project

The first announcements of Rebel Moon, Zack Snyder’s SF blockbuster for Netflix, have been trickling in since last July. This major project – at the crossroads between Star Wars, Man of Steel or the cult The Seven Samurai by Akira Kurosawa – finds its origin in 2013, when the director of the Justice League had proposed to Lucasfilm a pitch for a more complex story drawn from the became Universe by Georges Lucas.

Still, negotiations were unsuccessful, and manufacturing bad luck eventually ripened on the side of Netflix, who are therefore planning a new collaboration with Snyder that could take on a whiff of Army of the Dead romance, no offense to Warner Bros.

From the information that is reaching us, we understand that Rebel Moon wants to be very ambitious. The feature film is therefore described by Snyder as the alliance of “my love of science fiction and a grand adventure”. The 55-year-old director hopes to turn it into a franchise and even a new universe to model around: “I’ve spent the last two or three years developing this universe,” he adds.

Casting, visuals, universe… on paper it makes you want to

After announcing part of the production (Shay Hatten, writer of Army of the Dead, and Kurt Johnstad, co-writer of 300), the influence of Akira Kurosawa and his Seven Samurai, the official pitch and the first visual, Rebel Moon will revealed a little more today with new concept art and the announcement of the cast.

It’s my honor to welcome this incredible cast to Rebel Moon. Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae and Ray Fisher join the previously announced Sofia Boutella. Jena Malone, Staz Nair, E. Duffy, Charlotte Maggi and Sky Yang round out the cast. There’s more to come. Let’s go! #RebelMoon @Netflix pic.twitter.com/a9Zpmt2BzW

February 9, 2022

On the casting side, the film will therefore consist of Ray Fisher (whom he had already directed in Justice League), Jena Malone (Sucker Punch), Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy), Djimon Hounsou (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Doona consist of Bae (Sense8) or Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: Secret Service).

As for the graphics, you can perhaps get a better idea of ​​the universe represented by Snyder, from which we sense some references to Star Wars or Sucker Punch. We can also think of some elements of Denis Villeneuve’s dune.

Netflix and Snyder, more than a flirtation story

Here’s a unique foray into SF for Snyder with Rebel Moon, which he compares to Man of Steel in his approach, but more edgy. The film is expected to be released around 2023 or 2024. A nice catch for Netflix, which will normally air an animated series produced and directed in part by Zack Snyder: Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas. This will usually tell the origin story of Dave Bautista’s character.

On the other hand, Planet of the Dead, the sequel to Army of the Dead, is also in the pipeline for 2024, proving that the relationship between the streaming giant and Warner’s ex seems to be in good shape.