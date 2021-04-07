Zack Snyder reveals never-before-seen cutscene starring Joker and Batman (video)

The Justice League Snyder Cut was released almost 3 weeks ago, but you haven’t seen it all! Yesterday we spotted new concept art where we could see John Stewart in Green Lantern. Today it’s an unprecedented cutscene with The Joker and Batman posted online by Zack Snyder.

Batman and the Joker in a long version

After months, even years of waiting, Zack Snyder’s Justice League has finally been on our screens since March 18th. This film is much longer and different from the theatrical version that Joss Whedon offered in 2017 and has been praised by many fans of the DC Universe. Among the novelties, we can note the presence of the Joker in Batman’s Nightmare at the end of the film. An unprecedented scene, but one that was not fully aired. In the Snyder Cut trailer in which the Joker appeared, you could hear the beginning of the line “We live in a society …”, then the trailer ended. This phrase is ultimately not included in the movie, but Zack Snyder decided to give us a gift. The director revealed the famous cutscene on his Twitter account. We let you enjoy it.

We live in a society … where you can see #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague on @HBOMax. https://t.co/8l3CwvynZq #SnyderCut #UsUnited #AFSP #weliveinasociety pic.twitter.com/V8pmWFnVIf

April 2, 2021

