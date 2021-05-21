Zack Snyder is an extremely divided viewer (20 tweets).

The movie Army of the Dead was released on the Netflix platform today (that day, May 21, 2021), and Zack Snyder’s latest film is already receiving a lot of media and online discussion. So we’ve decided to condense some of the early internet reviews to give a taste of what to expect if you haven’t seen the feature. At the end of the article, a survey awaits you so that we can judge what our readers have thought! Let’s start with those who liked the movie and who talk about its strengths:

1)

I wasn’t expecting anything and was very pleasantly surprised.

Zack Snyder does not revolutionize the zombie film with #ArmyOfTheDead, but offers masterful production and real management of genres by wonderfully alternating horror (creapy) and comedy. XL Junkie pic.twitter.com/aAXOF7qFIY

May 17, 2021

2)

Really surprised by #ArmyOfTheDead’s nihilism overdose, almost certain we would have had an NC17 outbreak down if Warner had said yes. It’s cool to see Netflix say Snyder’s vision Banco. Curious about the possible sequels and especially the prequel. pic.twitter.com/NIqbPHWjnN

May 19, 2021

3)

Army of the Dead is a miracle. However, I was a little scared when I saw the trailer because I was expecting a film with a similar atmosphere to its 2004 film. Like something to innovate, it sometimes even works with a topic that has been seen and reviewed. #ArmyOfTheDead #Netflix

May 21, 2021

4)

Army of the Dead, amazing! We feel that Snyder enjoyed making this film. It just shows that zombies were seen in 18472 movies, series, or JVs. When the heart is there, you can always do great things with it. 9/10 #Netflix #ArmyOfTheDead

May 21, 2021

5)

It’s completely crazy, a funny film, perfectly staged, great music, a story that stands out from other zombie films. @ZackSnyder put on a great show @NetflixFR @netflix

#ArmyOfTheDead

May 21, 2021

6)

Conclusion: #ArmyOfTheDead is cool, a good genre film! It may appeal even to those who are not fans of Snyder. I find that there is nothing that I particularly enjoy about Snyder and that others hate it, namely the excess, the Dantesque, the epic that slows them down everywhere. Https://t.co/NXBXnrZdXC

May 21, 2021

7)

Nostalgic return to the beginnings of Snyder, #ArmyOfTheDead or a baroque tapestry of blood, bullets and bones that never tries to completely shake up the genre, but rather to return to a jubilant ruthlessness by happily mixing the heist film with the zombie film. pic.twitter.com/4XYxTzB2pk

May 21, 2021

8th)

#ArmyOfTheDead is officially one of my top 3 in the world according to # JeSuisUneLégende and #WorldWarZ! A beat of 2:28 that we do not see passes

May 21, 2021

9)

It’s a good delirium #ArmyOfTheDead Stylish, charged, sometimes funny with a good soundtrack. The second part of the film is even more fun when you get to the point and a “main” zombie adds a touch of originality. pic.twitter.com/gqTdaOqoiB

May 21, 2021

10)

#ArmyOfTheDead or when #ZackSnyder tries to copy #jamesgunn’s style …

Well, we’re not going to lie to each other, the film isn’t bad, a la James Gunn very annoyed, but it doesn’t bring anything into the genre anymore.

A mix between 300 and the Guardians of the Galaxy (for the staging)

May 21, 2021

Now, according to internet users, let’s find out the weaknesses of the movie Army of the Dead:

1)

Army of the Dead is so long and excruciatingly mundane that it looks like a lambda zombie movie. It’s a shame for a Snyder movie, which is also full of interesting concepts but barely touched.

May 21, 2021

2)

Completely nihilistic, unrestrained, and funny, but God, it’s long.

Glad you got to have some fun with the Netflix Zack Pennies, but come on next time you come back and do something a little more ambitious and less “SVOD”, right? #ArmyOfTheDead

May 21, 2021

3)

I wonder what the #Snyder cult can say to defend #ArmyOfTheDead and cry out for their director’s genius

Not crazy this movie for me pic.twitter.com/H8sc1So3d2

May 21, 2021

4)

#ArmyOfTheDead is zero! Still, I’m a fan of the genre, but there! If the goal was to purposely make a Nanard, it will do it with flying colors! But I don’t think it was! Run away from that turnip! Romero has to laugh well from above! pic.twitter.com/MLRmVCbhdj

May 21, 2021

5)

Before getting hurt with #ArmyOfTheDead, I decided to look at the Army of the Dead by name first.

Pure Snyder with damn abusive slow motion, a failed second degree, with unbearable, clichéd or nonexistent characters.

I wanted to throw my screen away. pic.twitter.com/RCgr5lSCj4

May 21, 2021

6)

As much as I like what @ZackSnyder usually does, but the #ArmyOfTheDead really isn’t terrible, I stopped after an hour because I was bored … I may finish the movie later but with no request …. .pic.twitter .com / 97DXHLYLtJ

May 21, 2021

7)

I like Snyder and his style very much, I admit I expected too much from this movie, but #ArmyOfTheDead has a roller coaster rhythm that alternates between cool action scenes and too long blah. Its zombie concept is smart not being exploited enough while the universe is stylish

May 21, 2021

8th)

#ArmyOfTheDead! My God, it sucked! Long, boring, no surprises if a real #zombies movie! @NetflixFR pic.twitter.com/7T4abpMadC

May 21, 2021

9)

A little disappointed with #ArmyOfTheDead.

The movie is fun, but the pace is slow. It only gets really interesting in the last 45 minutes, for a film that lasts 2h30, it’s no poof.

May 21, 2021

10)

Did they have a budget worthy of Bollywood or what #ArmyOfTheDead? Terrible explosion effect and the plot is nuuuul.

May 21, 2021

As you can see, the opinions of internet users regarding Zack Snyder’s latest film are extremely mixed. For our part, we are curious what our Internet users of Army of the Dead have passed on. So don’t hesitate to answer our survey as well as our comment section!