Zack Snyder has a new project for Batman and Superman

After the release of Snyder’s Cut from Justice League and Army of the Dead on Netflix on May 21, the director still has projects on his mind. And among them there is a film dedicated to the justice of Gotham City by adapting one of the most popular Batman comics for Dark Knight fans.

An iconic Batman comic book adapted by Snyder?

Although Snyder’s film series dedicated to the characters from DC Comics ended with the Justice League, the filmmaker is not done with that universe. On the other hand! In a recent interview, Zack Snyder has just confirmed his desire to adapt one of Franck Miller’s comics: Batman: The Dark Knight Returns (or Batman: Dark Knight in VF). Although inspired in part by Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (as was Christopher Nolan for The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises), Snyder aims to adapt this four-volume miniseries in a much more faithful way. In any case, he announced that recently in an interview with the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast:

I think it would be a film of its own. I will do it 100% watchmen style. And I honestly don’t think so expensive.

Franck Miller and Alan Moore’s The Dark Knight Returns series was published in 1986. It consists of four volumes in which we can follow the story of a 55-year-old Batman who comes out of retirement to fight the crime in Gotham again. In this new Earth-31 plot, a new Robin is introduced with Carrie Kelley, as well as villains like Double-Face and the Joker. The highlight of The Dark Knight Returns is certainly the showdown between Bruce Wayne and Superman who works for the US government.

A project that fascinates Zack Snyder

Franck Miller’s comics were also adapted into an animated film by Jay Oliva in 2012 and 2013. Here Zack Snyder absolutely wants to make a film in live action and wishes to play actors other than Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill, Batman and Superman on the casting side.

If the project isn’t new to Snyder, and he’s always said that The Dark Knight Returns was a story that owned him in an interview for Deadline last March, the filmmaker had stated he wasn’t “an urgent wish” be.

It remains to be seen whether the iconic comic series will appear behind Snyder’s camera. Warner should want to work with the director again. This does not appear to be the case at the moment. But let’s wait and see, because under pressure from fans, the studio has finally given the filmmaker the right to release his four-hour version of Justice League on HBO Max. A version that is acclaimed by critics and the general public for being far superior to Joss Whedon’s version.