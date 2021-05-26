Zack Snyder announces an unexpected project

2021 was a busy year for Zack Snyder. Only a few months have passed and the American director has already offered Cinephiles two films: his version of Justice League and Army of the Dead. Despite years of experience, Snyder has not yet quenched his thirst for the cinema. And for good reason, he now wants to tackle a completely unexpected project.

a project, to say the least, unexpected

Zack Snyder’s Justice League, 300, Sucker Punch, Watchmen: The Guardians, Batman versus Superman: Dawn of Justice or Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder has forged a beautiful filmography in just a decade. The American director does not hesitate to take risks to offer original films that are definitely sufficient to satisfy an informed section of the audience. At 55, the Green Bay, Wisconsin-born director has no plans far from retiring. He comes from the advertising world and doesn’t hesitate to put his heart and soul into his projects, including the craziest.

And that’s a good thing, Snyder now wants to take part in a completely unexpected project. In an interview with the Telegraph on the occasion of the release of his film Army of the Dead on behalf of Netflix, the filmmaker shared his wishes for his future projects. And it should be noted that Snyder continues his series of original ideas. And for good reason Snyder now wants to make a pornographic or religious film. You don’t dream that Zack Snyder could make a long-term adult film.

“I’ve always wanted to do a religious film and a pornographic film, but I never really got the chance. Maybe if I could combine the two … Or maybe 300 is kind of like this film in some ways. Or at least an introduction to what this film could be. “

Snyder, the lover of the body, was able to demonstrate his artistic vision in particular in the year 300, a peplum that struck the battle of Thermopylae in 480 BC. Chr. Picks up again. Muscular and oozing bodies, highlighted by successful lighting effects, offer a first glimpse into the director’s vision preserved during his stay at the Heatherley School of Fine Art in London. It remains to be seen whether Snyder will comply with his wishes. His filmography could therefore include a pornographic and / or religious film in the next few years. Unless 300 embodies that idea enough that he never takes the plunge in the end.

For your part, would you like to see Zack Snyder direct a pornographic and / or religious film?