Zac Taylor says no one was thinking about continuing Bills game

Here is the most recent information about Buffalo Payments security Damar Hamlin, who collapsed throughout a Monday night time recreation with the Cincinnati Bengals this week.

Taylor says ‘not one particular person’ thought of persevering with the sport

Throughout a press convention Wednesday afternoon, Bengals coach Zac Taylor walked by means of what occurred within the fast aftermath of Hamlin’s collapse.

He stated “not one particular person” was serious about persevering with the sport then. The NFL postponed Monday night time’s contest and no announcement has been made about resuming the sport.

“I didn’t really feel any directive that guys want to begin warming up,” he stated when requested about gamers warming up and if there was a five-minute warmup interval.

Taylor stated the staff is making ready to play the Ravens this week. He stated the gamers are again at work immediately.

He stated they’ve acquired no directive on making up the Buffalo recreation.

The Bengals are scheduled to face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. It isn’t identified whether or not the sport will kick off at 1 p.m. or 4:25 p.m.

Payments replace Hamlin’s standing

The Buffalo Payments group supplied an replace on Twitter Wednesday afternoon:

“Damar stays within the ICU in vital situation with indicators of enchancment famous yesterday and in a single day. He’s anticipated to stay beneath intensive care as his well being care staff continues to observe and deal with him,” the group tweeted Wednesday.

Updates on the injured participant have been sparse however Damar Hamlin seems to be making progress, in keeping with a pal of the household.

Whereas talking to reporters, Hamlin’s advertising and marketing consultant and longtime pal Jordon Rooney informed ESPN that medical doctors acquired promising readings on the 24-year-old by Wednesday morning. ESPN reported that Rooney could not go into specifics however that Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest within the Payments’ recreation in opposition to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, has appeared to have made progress.

He stays sedated and in vital situation within the intensive care unit on the College of Cincinnati Medical Heart.

Jordon Rooney says Damar Hamlin was resuscitated after his collapse

Regardless of earlier reviews that Hamlin was resuscitated twice, Rooney informed ESPN that emergency personnel resuscitated Hamlin solely as soon as, which occurred at Paycor Stadium on Monday night time.

Hamlin’s household is ‘pissed off’ by Tee Higgins critics

Hamlin’s household needs any criticism in opposition to Higgins to cease.

Payments reporter Rachel Hopmayer spoke with Rooney outdoors UC Medical Heart on Wednesday. Rooney stated Hamlin’s household is “pissed off” and “mad” concerning the accusatory social media feedback made towards Higgins since their son’s cardiac arrest at Paycor Stadium.

“This is not supporting Damar,” Rooney stated concerning the on-line backlash. “In the event you assume you are supporting Damar by bashing Tee, you are not supporting Damar.”

What occurred on the sector throughout Monday Evening Soccer?

Hamlin tackled Bengals extensive receiver Tee Higgins within the first quarter of Monday’s recreation. The second-year defensive again stood up after the play, however fell straight again seconds later. Medical personnel needed to administer CPR, and an automatic exterior defibrillator, or AED, was used.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest, and his heartbeat was restored on the sector, in keeping with an announcement from the staff. He was taken to UC Medical Heart, a stage one trauma hospital. On Tuesday afternoon, the Payments stated Hamlin spent the night time within the intensive care unit and was nonetheless in vital situation.

What’s cardiac arrest?

In keeping with the Sports activities Institute, a sudden cardiac arrest occurs when the guts all of a sudden loses its regular rhythm and stops pumping blood. Round one or two in each 100,000 athletes expertise sudden cardiac arrest every year.

It’s often attributable to abnormalities within the coronary heart, however will also be triggered by a tough blow to the chest. Known as “commotio cordis,” it’s an arrhythmic occasion attributable to a sudden blunt affect to the chest and is seen largely in athletes taking part in sports activities with projectiles, together with baseballs, hockey pucks and lacrosse balls, in keeping with the College of Connecticut’s Korey Stringer Institute.

Cardiac arrest can stem from a wide range of different issues too, Dr. Alex Jahangir, government medical director of Vanderbilt College Medical Heart for Trauma, Burn, and Emergency Surgical procedure in Nashville, informed USA TODAY on Tuesday.

“In some folks’s case, a blood vessel will get clogged within the coronary heart as a result of they do not have sufficient oxygen. Some folks get electrocuted. Some are shot within the coronary heart,” stated Jahangir, who has handled skilled athletes over his almost two-decade profession.

Supporting Damar Hamlin’s charity, toy fundraiser

A 2020 fundraiser created by Hamlin has acquired tens of millions in on-line donations since Monday night time, as followers sought to indicate their assist for the Payments security.

Hamlin created the GoFundMe web page in December 2020 to buy toys for youngsters forward of the vacations, writing, “As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I’ll always remember the place I come from and I’m dedicated to utilizing my platform to positively affect the group that raised me.”

In keeping with a cached model of the net web page, Hamlin’s GoFundMe had acquired $2,921 in donations within the two-year span by means of December 2022. It raised almost $700,000 within the span of an hour Monday, after Hamlin’s collapse on the sector throughout the recreation in opposition to the Bengals. The whole quantity raised crossed $6.2 million from greater than 204,800 donors as of Wednesday morning.

Cincinnati reveals assist for Damar Hamlin

Devoted Bengals and Payments followers went to the hospital Monday night time to assist Hamlin. They stood shoulder to ought to in blue and orange jerseys. Many left bars or their properties to carry a vigil outdoors. Images of the followers have gone viral for instance of sophistication and sportsmanship.

Damar Hamlin: Bengals, Payments followers collect at College of Cincinnati Medical Heart in assist of Damar Hamlin

“I want effectively for the Hamlin household, and the followers are out right here supporting him,” stated Dustin Peters, of Evanston, who stood in his blue Payments jersey for hours outdoors the hospital. “All we care about is household. Payments gamers and followers are all simply household.”

Enquirer reporters Cameron Knight, Kelsey Conway, Victoria Moorwood and Dave Clark and USA TODAY contributed reporting.

