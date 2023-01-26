Yuumi’s latest nerfs in League of Legends patch 13.1b officially puts an end to the cat problem in professional play

Yuumi, the Magical Cat, is arguably one of the obnoxious and annoying champions to play in opposition to in League of Legends. Yuumi’s scaling, injury, and skill to lockdown champions are extraordinarily annoying, particularly in professional play, the place gamers know how you can benefit from her package.

Due to this fact, alongside League of Legends patch 13.1b, the builders launched a collection of main nerfs to Yuumi. These nerfs will lastly finish Yuumi in pro-play, and she or he ought to disappear from the meta within the coming days.

Glad (belated) Lunar New Yr! Mark(smen) your calendars as a result of patch 13.1B has tons of ADC changes!

Nonetheless, this isn’t the top of Yuumi, as Riot Video games has already introduced that they are going to be transforming her package. They’ve nerfed her to the bottom so she will be able to return as a significantly better champion post-rework.

Full particulars relating to Yuumi’s nerfs in League of Legends patch 13.1b

The nerfs that Yuumi acquired in patch 13.1b of League of Legends are as follows:

Base Stats

Assault Vary : 500 ⇒ 425

: 500 ⇒ 425 Base Assault Injury : 55 ⇒ 49

: 55 ⇒ 49 Base Well being : 550 ⇒ 500

: 550 ⇒ 500 Base Well being Regeneration: 7 ⇒ 5

Passive- Bop N Block

Assault Vary : Yuumi will achieve a 25 bonus bonus vary when Bop N Block is prepared for that assault solely

: Yuumi will achieve a 25 bonus bonus vary when Bop N Block is prepared for that assault solely Defend Power: 60-380 (primarily based on stage) ⇒ 45-300 (primarily based on stage)

W- You and Me

Adaptive Drive: 12-20 (+12-20% of bonus) ⇒ 12-20 (+6-10% of bonus)

E- Zoomies

Motion Velocity: 20% (+2% per 100 AP) ⇒ 20% (Notice: AP ratio was eliminated)

Due to this fact, it’s protected to say that the nerfs will considerably affect Yuumi’s presence in skilled League of Legends. The nerfs to her base stats will considerably make it tough for her to be helpful within the lane.

Yuumi could also be a robust champion, however her lane presence is ineffective. Nonetheless, with these nerfs, her laning has been nerfed to the bottom, and she or he is a minion.

Her nerfs don’t finish right here, as her passive capability has additionally been considerably hit. Defend power, particularly when getting nerfed, is huge because the safety it used to supply in important conditions has been destroyed.

Her E-nerf can also be substantial, as this talent enabled the lethal Yuumi-Sivir/Yuumi-Zeri combos. Sadly, Yuumi will not be capable of present the motion velocity to these champions, which implies these combos with Zeri and Sivir will be thought of lifeless.

Thus, as soon as this patch rolls round in pro-play, Yuumi will change into a really situational and ineffective champion. You will need to make clear that Yuumi’s dominance within the League of Legends solo queue was already nerfed in earlier patches.

Regardless of that, she continues to be a menace in skilled video games. This patch solely addresses the skilled scene, although it additionally signifies that no matter presence she has left within the solo queue is gone for good.

The query then arises of what this implies for Yuumi. This isn’t the top of the champion, because the builders have a number of issues deliberate for her by way of the extremely anticipated rework. The Cat could also be gone for now, however she’s going to return to a state that may be countered and isn’t obnoxious to cope with within the recreation.



