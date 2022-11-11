Yuri is My Job! anime release date in Spring 2023 revealed for Watashi no Yuri wa Oshigoto desu! anime

Hime and Mitsuki from Yuri is My Job! Pic credit score: Passione and Studio Lings

The Watashi no Yuri wa Oshigoto desu! anime web site has revealed that the Yuri is My Job! launch date is in April 2023, the Spring 2023 anime season. The precise launch date for the anime is about to be introduced.

The TV anime adaptation of the romance manga was first introduced again in Might 2022. Together with the announcement, a teaser trailer (see beneath) was additionally launched, revealing the principle solid and employees.

Now the web site has revealed 4 extra solid members, together with:

Minami Tanaka (Nako Sunao in Hitoribocchi no Marumaru Seikatsu) as Kanoko Amamiya

Makoto Koichi (Lugh Tuatha De in The World’s Best Murderer Will get Reincarnated in One other World as an Aristocrat) as Sumika Tachibana

Yukari Tamura as (Rika Furude in When They Cry) Mai Mikoshiba

Asami Seto (Mai Sakurajima in Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Lady Senpai) as Nene Saionji

Right here is the teaser trailer that was launched by the manufacturing crew in Might 2022 on Infinite’s Youtube channel:

Youtube stay occasion

On December 24, 2022, Infinite’s official YouTube channel might be live-streaming a particular program for Yuri is My Job! Anime.

Yui Ogura, who performs the position of Hime Shirasagi, and Sumire Uesaka, who performs the position of Mitsuki Ayanokoji, will seem in this system to ship the newest info on the anime.

You may take a look at the stay stream on Infinite’s YouTube channel.

Prescreening occasion

The primary episode of Yuri is My Job! anime might be screened prematurely at Akihabara UDX Theater on December 2, 2022, at 18:00 (JST).

100 fifty folks might be chosen to attend the occasion without spending a dime. You may take a look at this hyperlink for extra particulars concerning the applying course of.

Extra about Yuri is my Job!

Yuri is My Job!, additionally identified in Japan as Watashi no Yuri wa Oshigoto desu!, is an upcoming anime based mostly on a Yuri manga of the identical identify written and illustrated by Miman.

The manga was first serialized in Ichijinsha’s Comedian Yuri Hime journal in November 2016. A complete of ten volumes have been revealed in Japan up to now.

Kodansha USA licensed the collection for English launch in 2019. It was the primary Yuri manga revealed in Kodansha Comics. A complete of 9 English volumes have been revealed up to now.

For extra info on the collection, you’ll be able to take a look at the official Watashi no Yuri wa Oshigoto desu! Anime web site.