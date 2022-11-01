Yuma Uchida, voice of Megumi from Jujutsu Kaisen to play Kaveh in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impression’s upcoming character Kaveh is voiced by Yuma Uchida within the sport’s Japanese dub. The famend voice actor has portrayed quite a lot of well-known characters, together with Megumi Fushiguro from the hit sequence Jujutsu Kaisen.

Followers of the present will acknowledge his voice as they play by means of Genshin Impression’s newest replace. Kaveh is a hard-working architect who has carried out some genius designs all through Sumeru, together with the wonderful Palace of Alcazarzaray.

Followers can study extra about Yuma Uchida’s newest position in Genshin Impression right here.

Genshin Impression: Yuma Uchida will play Kaveh within the subsequent replace

The Uchida siblings are formally in Genshin Impression 🥹 Uchida Maaya voices Fischl and her youthful brother, Uchida Yuuma voices Kaveh! The Uchida siblings are formally in Genshin Impression 🥹💛💙Uchida Maaya voices Fischl and her youthful brother, Uchida Yuuma voices Kaveh! https://t.co/yXSbQ2qd3P

He has additionally portrayed Kyo Soma and Ash Lynx from Fruits Basket and Banana Fish, respectively.

Kaveh is a genius architect who wields the Dendro Factor in battle. He has created among the most dazzling buildings in all of Sumeru.

The area owes quite a bit to his designs, and he spends most of his efforts establishing and creating iconic spots just like the Palace of Alcazarzaray. Kaveh additionally spends lots of time with characters like Alhaitham, as the 2 appear to be roommates.

Based mostly on present leaks, Kaveh will make the most of a claymore in battle, although his present star ranking stays unknown. He’ll seemingly be a strong Dendro character who could possibly be a help choice for characters like Alhaitham and different Dendro DPS characters.

Kaveh’s present banner placement has not but been leaked, however followers can count on his arrival a while earlier than Sumeru’s major storyline ends after the 4.0 replace.

Kaveh has been considered one of Genshin’s hottest unreleased characters ever since his stunning leak by means of fanart. Many gamers teamed as much as create tons of fanart to try to uncover his design earlier than its official reveal. That mentioned, evidently these leaks have been fairly correct. Followers of the community-based design undoubtedly will not be dissatisfied by Kaveh’s official look.

A enjoyable undeniable fact that many locally are declaring is that Yuma Uchida is definitely the youthful brother of Maya Uchida, who additionally seems in Genshin Impression because the character Fischl. Having each siblings work on the sport is fairly thrilling for followers.

Contemplating the stunning crossovers which have occurred in previous occasions, followers might sometime see these two voice actors share a display in-game.

