YouTubers said they destroyed over 100 VHS tapes of an obscure 1987 movie to increase the value of the final copy. They sold it on eBay for $80,600.

“Nukie” VHS tapes able to be shredded.RedLetterMedia/YouTube

YouTube channel RedLetterMedia posted a video trying to drive up the worth of a uncommon VHS tape.

After years of amassing copies of obscure ’80s film “Nukie,” they stated they destroyed all however one.

Their closing tape of the film offered for $80,600 on eBay.

A bunch of YouTubers stated they destroyed over 100 copies of a VHS tape as a part of an experiment to attempt to improve its worth, and offered the ultimate copy from their assortment for $80,600 in an eBay public sale.

On December 30, a YouTube channel referred to as RedLetterMedia, which opinions obscure motion pictures, posted a video by which hosts Richard Evans and Mike Stoklasa mentioned what they described as a development of amassing VHS, which led to tapes being offered on-line for big sums of cash.

The caption of the video learn, “Because the proprietor’s of 1000s of crappy VHS tapes, we had been curious to dig deeper into this development.”

Impressed by a sealed copy of the film “Again to the Future” which offered at public sale for $75,000 in June 2022, The Hill reported, the duo got down to take a look at what components made a VHS tape a worthwhile collectors’ merchandise, and landed on rarity and situation as two of the important thing components.

The YouTube channel, which was based by Stoklasa, an unbiased filmmaker, has featured a working joke for years the place they collected VHS tapes of “Nukie,” a sci-fi film launched in 1987. So that they determined to make use of their assortment for the experiment.

Stoklasa described “Nukie” within the video as a “largely forgotten horrible film,” including, “We’re proud to say we very properly could possibly be the homeowners of the world’s largest assortment of ‘Nukie’ VHS tapes.”

Within the video, they stated they chose the copy that gave the impression to be in the perfect situation and despatched it to be professionally graded — a paid service by which a 3rd occasion assesses the standard, authenticity, and situation of the tape.

A VHS tape of “Nukie” ended up promoting for over $80,000.YouTube: @RedLetterMedia

They stated their copy of “Nukie” had been awarded a excessive rating of 8.5 out of 10.

Stoklasa then stated they’d attempt to improve the “rarity” of their tape “by destroying each copy of ‘Nukie’ we collected over the past decade” other than the graded merchandise. In a video uploaded on March 1, 2019, they stated they’d over 50 copies, however by the point they filmed the video Stoklasa stated they’d “104 copies” to eliminate.

Story continues

The pair seem to place these further copies by a wooden chipper, and finish the video by saying the ultimate tape had been listed on eBay. Stoklasa stated the cash could be donated to St. Jude’s Youngsters’s Analysis Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, and the Wisconsin Humane Society “to point out that we’re not precise monsters.”

On January 2, the eBay itemizing went reside. In line with the location, after 4 days and 224 bids, it was offered for $80,600.

The video chronicling the experiment was seen 1.2 million instances. High feedback labeled it one of many channel’s finest movies of all time and stated it was “like some type of bizarre efficiency artwork.” On Twitter, a post from RedLetterMedia’s account selling the public sale when it had an hour left acquired over 4,700 likes and fans congratulated them on the result.

Stoklasa doesn’t seem to have publicly commented on the sale of the VHS, and didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

For extra tales like this, take a look at protection from Insider’s Digital Tradition crew right here.

Learn the unique article on Insider