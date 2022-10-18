YouTube to tribute Technoblade with a special video

Following the premature dying of Minecraft star Alex “Technoblade” in June 2022, YouTube has introduced that they are going to be sharing a particular video recognizing the contributions made by the previous YouTuber on the event of his channel’s nine-year anniversary.

For these unaware, the YouTuber handed away after being recognized with sarcoma for over a 12 months. Sarcoma is known to be an especially uncommon kind of most cancers that spreads throughout the physique.

To honor Alex’s legacy inside the YouTube and gaming group, the Google-owned platform has revealed that they are going to be posting a tribute video for the previous Minecrafter. The video is anticipated to be launched on October 28, 2022.

youtube is making ready a tribute for technoblade which will probably be posted on october 28, 2022, on his channel’s ninth anniversary. youtube is making ready a tribute for technoblade which will probably be posted on october 28, 2022, on his channel’s ninth anniversary. https://t.co/MQ316nXuTE

YouTube to honor Technoblade’s contribution to gaming

Earlier than his unlucky demise, Technoblade occurred to be one of many quickest rising Minecraft YouTubers. Together with fellow Minecraft star Clay “Dream,” Alex is taken into account to be one of many core members of the group. Presently, Alex’s channel has over 15.4 million subscribers.

To have fun Technoblade’s superb profession, YouTube introduced by way of their official Minecraft channel that they are going to be sharing a video in remembrance of the gamer. It’s anticipated to be a compilation of the YouTuber’s finest moments on the platform.

It must be famous that the primary video on his YouTube channel was uploaded on October 28, 2013. 9 years following his debut, YouTube will now honor the previous YouTube star with recollections of his great and memorable achievements.

The Minecraft group has usually thought of Alex to be among the many most achieved members of the sport. His efficiency within the participant vs. participant occasions is considered his magnum opus – one which launched him into reputation.

Aside from a short teaser of his gameplay, no additional particulars have been launched from Minecraft’s YouTube channel. It stays to be seen if there will probably be different content material creators included within the tribute video.

Followers react to the information

Having been among the many core members of the Minecraft group, Alex’s absence was felt completely amongst his followers. Seeing YouTube lastly announce a video in honor of the previous YouTuber was celebrated and acknowledged by many. After seeing the information replace, followers flocked to their accounts to specific their ideas.

Listed below are among the reactions:

@technotwtnews I’ll cry actually laborious once I see this, however I am positive it will be great. I miss him a lot @technotwtnews I’ll cry actually laborious once I see this, however I am positive it will be great. I miss him a lot

As said earlier, it’s unclear if different streamers from the Minecraft group will take part to specific their ideas on Technoblade. From heartwarming and welcoming reactions to the announcement, the #TechnobladeNeverDies hashtag seems to have discovered a long-lasting footing inside the gaming group.



