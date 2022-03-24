YouTube is adding two new health related features – See How They Work?

YouTube is adding two new health-related features in India to make sure that the health information on its site is true. Google’s video-sharing app, YouTube, has added new health source information panels that will let people know which videos come from trustworthy health organizations and government bodies.

With this, people can tell if data comes from a trusted source. Also, YouTube Health has added new health content shelves that show videos from trusted sources in search results when people search for them. Both of the new features will be available in English and Hindi, so you can use them both.

People in India will be able to get more information about health sources from new information panels and health content shelves on YouTube on Thursday. The health source information panels feature will look for videos from original sources and put them in the correct category.

The goal is that people who search for health-related content on YouTube will be able to find videos from government and health organizations right away. It’s possible to add health content shelves to the platform. Videos from certified sources will show up when people search for them on the platform. Videos that are about accredited health organizations and government agencies can be put on these shelves.

A group of experts from the U.S. National Academy of Medicine (NAM) came up with the principles that YouTube is using to point out these sources for the two new health-focused features that it is adding.

People in India have used YouTube for years, according to an Oxford Economics Impact Report 2021. In a press release, the company said that YouTube has been an important part of many Indians’ lives for years. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, 69% said that YouTube has been a good source of information, the study said.

The Smart Downloads feature could download 20 videos a week from the best ones. It is said to be available as an experimental feature for a limited number of people for a limited amount of time. If you’re a Premium member of YouTube, you’re supposed to be able to control what you listen to on Android and iOS. The new feature gives users more options when they listen to music on the platform.

