YouTube Back Online After Outage Disrupts Services Across the World

On Tuesday, YouTube announced that it had resolved issues that had caused thousands of its users to lose access to various elements of the online video sharing and social media site.

On Downdetector, a website that analyses outages by aggregating status updates from a variety of sources, including user-submitted mistakes on its platform, around 10,000 users had reported faults with the service.

YouTube tweeted at the time of the outage that users were having trouble logging in, switching accounts, and using the navigation bar.

According to the outage-tracking website, users were also having trouble accessing the live television network YouTube TV.

All fixed – you should now be able to log in, switch between accounts, and use the account menu & navigation bar across all services (YouTube, YouTube TV, YouTube Music, YouTube Studio) and devices. Thank you so much for your patience 🫶 https://t.co/ytjSVnytlP — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) April 12, 2022

YouTube features and services experience worldwide outage

You’re not the only one having problems registering into YouTube or seeing that sections of the video-sharing site’s menus are missing.

Users began posting on Downdetector on Tuesday that they were experiencing trouble utilising and accessing YouTube services. Not being able to sign in, switch accounts, locate navigation and settings menus (most notably the bar on the left-hand side), and even receiving a “No internet connection” error message while watching videos are among the issues.

YouTube’s official @TeamYouTube Twitter account responded, claiming the company was aware of the problems and working on a solution:

Getting reports from around the 🌎 that some of you are having trouble with certain features across YouTube services (e.g. logging in, switching accounts & using the navigation bar) – we’re aware & working on a fix. Sharing updates as we have them here → https://t.co/wOtEBLiWAC — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) April 12, 2022

The tweet also includes a link to a Google support update thread where users can get the latest information on the problem, including a “ETA on a fix.” Over t3,000 upvotes have been given to the pinned post.

