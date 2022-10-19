“You’re not entitled to anything”

Twitch star Natalia “Alinity” Mogollon has known as out viewers who accused fellow streamer Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa of scamming them by not disclosing that she had a husband.

Amouranth just lately shocked the web by revealing that she was in an abusive relationship together with her husband. Whereas many followers prolonged their assist to her after the revelation, some accused her of tricking them into donating by pretending to be single.

In a livestream on October 18, 2022, Alinity slammed those that have been attacking the streamer by stating that they are “not entitled to something”:

“However then like, bro, you are not entitled to something. Like, you are not. You are not entitled to something, chat! I am not entitled to something, you are not entitled to something. We’re not entitled to something from anybody, from one another, from nothing!”

Alinity claims Amouranth’s marital standing was disclosed three years in the past

On the 37-minute mark of her livestream, Alinity reacted to a viral Twitch clip by which Felix “xQc” Lengyel expressed frustration at group members who spoke ailing of Amouranth.

xQc shut them off by saying:

“Like, holy f**ok, man! Holy f**ok! Cease! I am so f***ing uninterested in this s**t, man!”

After watching xQc’s response, Alinity stated:

“Oh, due to the incel feedback. Oh! Bro, the quantity of individuals being like, ‘Oh my god, I am unable to consider she (Amouranth) did not inform me she has a relationship. I obtained scammed.’ Like, bro! Initially, and that is like, the silly factor, as a result of it was like, three years in the past that it got here out that she has a husband. Like, everybody form of knew. Proper?”

The 34-year-old acknowledged that she assumed Amouranth had damaged up together with her companion as a result of she didn’t see “the man” throughout a previous get-together:

“I assumed had damaged up with him, as a result of once I went over there, I did not see the man. So I used to be like, ‘Oh, they don’t seem to be collectively anymore.’ However like, I knew. Everybody knew.”

Timestamp: 00:37:42

Alinity then lambasted viewers who claimed to have been scammed by Amouranth. She stated:

“We’re entitled to air, to the oxygen, and we’re not even entitled to land, or something! Like, I do not perceive why folks really feel so entitled on a regular basis! Like, ‘I would like this, I would like that. I would like you to subscribe. Properly, I would like you to donate.’ No! Similar to, you guys do not get to inform me what to do, I do not inform you guys what to do. We’re each right here free, on our free will and if somebody desires to only press donate button and donate me 1,000,000 {dollars}, that is on them!”

Followers react to the streamer’s handle

The feedback part below a YouTube clip of Alinity’s video featured a handful of reactions. One person claimed that that they had been banned from Amouranth’s Twitch channel for mentioning that the streamer was in a relationship:

Followers within the YouTube feedback part reacting to the streamer’s clip (Picture through BLUBBERS/YouTube)

Alinity is a well known persona within the streaming world and is primarily identified for internet hosting Simply Chatting and IRL broadcasts. She presently has 1,477,524 followers and averages greater than 6.1k viewers per stream.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh



