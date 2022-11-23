“You’re laughing, bro?” – Kai Cenat calls out Twitch moderator who banned viewers and demanded money to have them unbanned

Throughout a livestream on November 23, Twitch star Kai Cenat addressed some problematic conduct that his Twitch channel moderators had been participating in.

The streamer learn out a message he acquired from a viewer who was complaining that that they had been banned from the channel and {that a} moderator had requested them to pay $3 through CashApp to get unbanned.

Whereas discussing the problem, Kai Cenat observed a moderator laughing within the chat. He referred to as out the mod and expressed his displeasure on the state of affairs:

“I do not give a f**okay if it is a f***ing joke. I do not give a f**okay what it’s. And he isn’t the one one. Bro, (moderator’s title) you are laughing, bro? Like, I am genuinely not laughing! If this was so humorous, bro, I’d simply wipe all of y’all n***** out proper now, bro!”

Kai Cenat reprimands his moderators for banning viewers and asking for cash

Kai Cenat interacted along with his viewers on the one-hour mark of his November 23 stream. He then introduced up a problem along with his Twitch moderation staff:

“What I wished to speak about was my mods. Now it is not all people. However I’m extremely dissatisfied… yo, bro! Like, I’m extremely dissatisfied. Bro, and it isn’t each mod. Why the f**okay, okay? This can be a detrimental facet of me, and I apologize to anyone that is listening proper now. My grunts, subs, sorry I to have to deal with these n***** once more, a part of the stream. Okay?”

He described the state of affairs as being problematic and started studying a message he had acquired from a viewer:

“That is past f***ked up, by the way in which. Like, that is truly like f***ked up on a lot ranges. Okay? Why the f**okay am I getting… maintain on. Why the f**okay am I getting a f***ing message after my stream saying, ‘Hey Kai, I used to be not too long ago banned in your chat for no cause, and I requested an attraction and your mod responded to this, ‘CashApp $3 to CashTag (title) and add your Twitch username for an unban.””

Kai Cenat made it clear that he did not care if it was a joke, stating that the moderator’s antics didn’t amuse him. He then referred to as out the moderator who was laughing in his Twitch chat.

Timestamp: 01:10:10

Kai Cenat continued by stating that his moderation staff was alleged to signify him:

“And it is like, y’all preserve laughing and I am useless a** as a result of y’all n***** is presenting me on the finish of the f***ing day! I, as a streamer, look f***ing loopy, bro! And after I was blacking on… after I was going so loopy on (somebody’s title) and n***** was telling me to relax, bro, it wasn’t even on some like… I am not being loopy as a result of, when n***** get swords and sure s**t to their title, they really feel entitled to do regardless of the f**okay they need, bro!”

The moderator responded, saying they had been simply “attempting to get some bread.” Kai Cenat was bowled over by the response:

“‘Bro, you assume I wish to hear that? Bro, and I am being so useless a** proper now! Do you assume I wish to hear that s**t?”

Followers react to Kai Cenat’s handle

The clip was posted to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit and shortly gained traction. This is what the Reddit group needed to say:

Kai Cenat is likely one of the fastest-growing content material creators of 2022. He began streaming on Twitch in 2021 and has since amassed greater than three million followers. He presently has 83,182 energetic subscribers on his channel.

