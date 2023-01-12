“You’re a part of me for life”

On January 12, YouTube star Darren “IShowSpeed” took to his channel to livestream himself getting a tattoo of Ronaldo. After spending greater than two-and-a-half hours below the needle, the streamer lastly showcased the ink to his viewers.

After the tattoo artist accomplished the ending touches, IShowSpeed rejoiced and celebrated by saying the footballer’s iconic line. The previous expressed his timeless affection for the latter and said:

“You are part of me for all times! You are part of me for all times, and tonight, we’ll have a terrific night time. I really like you a lot, Ronaldo! Peace!”

IShowSpeed celebrates after getting a Rolando tattoo on livestream

It is no secret that IShowSpeed is an enormous Ronaldo fan. He even traveled to the UK final 12 months within the hopes of assembly the soccer legend in particular person for the primary time.

On December 29, 2022, the YouTuber had a dialog with Portuguese footballer Rafael Leão, who revealed that Ronaldo knew who the YouTuber was.

Darren took issues a step additional on January 12, when he obtained a tattoo of his idol and revealed it to his viewers throughout the remaining moments of the published. After counting down from three, the Ohio native exclaimed:

“Sui! Sui!”

Timestamp: 02:40:40

He began kissing the tattoo, however an affiliate advised him to not as a result of it may doubtlessly unfold germs on his pores and skin. A couple of moments later, the streamer added that Ronaldo was his GOAT (Biggest of All Time), saying:

“I really like you, Ronaldo! Sui, bro! You are my GOAT, you are my idol! I look as much as you day by day! I really like you a lot, Ronaldo!”

Followers react to the streamer getting a Ronaldo tattoo

Darren posted a picture of his new Ronaldo tattoo on Twitter earlier at present, and the publish rapidly went viral, with responses from over 2,700 followers. Twitch streamer and Fortnite content material creator Lannan “LazarBeam” commented:

Twitter person @CamHaller needed to know if Darren was trolling:

Listed below are some extra notable fan reactions:

Lots of of fan reactions have been additionally posted within the YouTube feedback part, with one group member hopeful that Ronaldo would discover the streamer’s dedication. Listed below are some YouTube feedback:

Followers within the YouTube feedback part react to the streamer’s new Ronaldo tattoo (Picture by way of Speedy Boykins/YouTube)

In 2022, IShowSpeed was one of many fastest-growing personalities within the streaming business.

In response to Streamer Hatchet, he was the most-watched content material creator on Google’s livestreaming platform in 2022, with over 38.5 million hours of watch time. The 17-year-old’s major YouTube channel at present has over 15.2 million subscribers.

