Your Wednesday Briefing: Wagner Chief in Exile

Prigozhin arrives in Belarus

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the top of the Wagner mercenary group, arrived in Belarus yesterday, state media reported. The Russian authorities dropped felony prices in opposition to him and his fighters after he referred to as off an rebellion over the weekend.

Russian state media reported that the Wagner group will hand over army gear to the Military, although there have been few particulars. It’s not clear what number of Wagner fighters — Prigozhin just lately mentioned there have been 25,000 — would conform to be positioned below the Russian Military’s command.

In Russia, President Vladimir Putin sought to exhibit management in a collection of public appearances. Throughout a uncommon outside speech on the Kremlin grounds, he thanked Russia’s army for having “primarily stopped a civil battle.” He additionally vaguely warned of penalties for officers who helped Prigozhin enrich himself at Russia’s expense.

The deal: Russia had mentioned that it will grant amnesty to Prigozhin and his fighters. Below a deal brokered by President Aleksandr Lukashenko of Belarus, Prigozhin will reside in exile there. Lukashenko mentioned that he provided Wagner group members an “deserted” army base within the nation.