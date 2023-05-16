Your Wednesday Briefing: Ukraine Says It Shot Down Hypersonic Missiles

Ukraine thwarts a significant missile assault

Ukrainian officers stated their nation’s air protection system had intercepted six hypersonic Kinzhal missiles that had been aimed toward Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv. If confirmed, it will be additional proof of Ukraine’s skill to shoot down considered one of Russia’s most refined weapons.

The assault was considered one of Russia’s largest aerial assaults since March: Ukraine stated Russia had fired an “distinctive” blitz of missiles and drones at Kyiv, however that it had shot all of the Kinzhals down. Russia stated one missile had hit an American-made Patriot system.

The issues which have plagued Russia’s 15-month battle since its beginnings are solely worsening: stretched sources, disorganized defenses and disunity within the ranks. These would appear to be dangerous weeks for President Vladimir Putin.

Already, the Russian navy has been compelled into a number of retreats, and since final yr has been largely stalled alongside the 600-mile entrance line. Russian forces have not too long ago been pushed again from positions on the sides of Bakhmut, in jap Ukraine, the place, in line with the Russian Protection Ministry, two colonels have been misplaced to fight. And Ukraine’s long-anticipated counteroffensive hasn’t even began.