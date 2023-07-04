Your Wednesday Briefing: Putin, Xi, Modi Meet in Virtual Summit

Putin, Xi and Modi met nearly

The leaders of Russia, China and India — the three largest powers bidding to reshape a worldwide order dominated by the U.S. — convened over video at a digital summit assembly of the Shanghai Cooperation Group, and every targeted on their very own driving points.

The annual assembly — which was established by China and Russia in 2001 and contains Pakistan and Central Asian international locations — provided no dramatic assertion of fixing alliances. But it surely did give a glimpse of how a regional bloc fashioned to counter Western affect may coalesce and navigate their competing priorities.

China and India: There was no point out of the mounting friction between Beijing and New Delhi over border disputes and India’s membership within the Quad, a security-focused coalition with the U.S. that China views as a instrument to comprise it.

Xi Jinping, China’s president, as a substitute reiterated long-held grievances in opposition to the U.S. by calling for an finish to “hegemonism” and “energy politics.” Narendra Modi, India’s prime minister, urged the discussion board to sentence international locations that “use terrorism as an instrument of their coverage” — a veiled reference to Pakistan, which India accuses of sponsoring militants within the disputed Kashmir area.