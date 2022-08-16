Your Tuesday Briefing – The New York Times

Inside Russia’s brutal Ukraine detentions

Tons of of Ukrainian civilians, primarily males with army expertise or of combating age, have disappeared for the reason that struggle in Ukraine started in February. In some circumstances, they’ve been detained by Russian troops or their proxies, held in basements, police stations and filtration camps in Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine and ended up incarcerated in Russia.

In interviews with The Occasions, detainees detailed how they had been shunted from one place to a different, crushed and repeatedly subjected to electrical shocks underneath interrogation. Others had been shot, they stated. Nobody is aware of precisely how many individuals have been despatched to Russian jails, although the U.N. has documented 287 circumstances of enforced disappearances and arbitrary detentions and says the whole is sort of actually extra.

One former detainee stated that interrogations digging for info on Ukrainian positions and army teams had been usually pointless, as bodily pressure could be used earlier than he may reply a query. “They don’t consider something you say, even when you’re telling the reality,” he stated. “You can not show your innocence.”