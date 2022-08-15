Your Tuesday Briefing: Kenya’s Next President?

A brand new Kenyan president?

Kenya’s vice chairman, William Ruto, received the nation’s presidential election, the top of the electoral fee stated yesterday. The outcome got here days after a cliffhanger vote.

Ruto gained 50.5 p.c of the vote, narrowly defeating Raila Odinga, a former prime minister, stated a high official. That proportion is sufficient to avert a runoff vote, however a majority of election commissioners refused to confirm the outcomes. Listed below are dwell updates.

An official, talking on behalf of 4 of the seven electors, stated the panel couldn’t take possession of the outcomes due to the “opaque nature” of the election’s dealing with. Kenyan regulation permits for an election outcome to be challenged inside one week — a prospect that many observers seen as a close to certainty.