Your Tuesday Briefing: Israel’s Assault on Jenin

A serious assault on the West Financial institution

Israel launched essentially the most intense airstrikes on the occupied West Financial institution in almost twenty years and despatched lots of of floor troops into the crowded Jenin refugee camp, saying it was attempting to root out armed militants after a yr of escalating violence there. At the very least eight Palestinians have been killed, in accordance with the Palestinian well being ministry.

The Israeli army mentioned the operation started shortly after 1 a.m. and included a number of missiles fired by drones. Army officers mentioned the operation was targeted on militant targets within the refugee camp, an space of lower than 1 / 4 of a sq. mile abutting the town of Jenin, with about 17,000 residents.

On the bottom: “The camp is a struggle zone within the full which means of the phrase,” Muhammad Sbaghi, a member of the native committee that helps run the Jenin camp, mentioned after the operation started. He added that residents had feared a large-scale incursion by the Israeli army however had not anticipated one thing so violent and harmful.

Deaths: To date, this yr has been one of many deadliest in additional than a decade for Palestinians within the West Financial institution, with greater than 140 deaths over the previous six months. It has additionally been one of many deadliest for Israelis in a while, with almost 30 killed in Arab assaults.