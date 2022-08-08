Your Tuesday Briefing: China’s New Military Drills Near Taiwan

China publicizes extra navy drills close to Taiwan

Only a day after ending its largest-ever navy workout routines close to Taiwan, China introduced new operations within the space.

It’s an indication that Beijing will sustain its navy strain on Taiwan, and could possibly be normalizing its presence across the island earlier than step by step slicing off entry to its airspace and waters.

Taiwan’s protection ministry stated it had detected a number of Chinese language warfare ships concerned in practically 40 sorties close to the island, together with 21 that crossed the casual median line within the Taiwan Strait between the island and the mainland.