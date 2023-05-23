Your Tuesday Briefing: Bakhmut in Ruins

With Bakhmut in ruins, Ukraine shifts focus

Ukraine has tacitly acknowledged that Russia has seized Bakhmut: A Ukrainian official mentioned at the moment that Russian forces are engaged in “mopping up” operations to clear the remaining Ukrainian troopers within the metropolis — at the same time as Kyiv seeks to shift the main target from the obvious loss to the battle for town’s outskirts.

The latest feedback signaled a shift in how Ukraine is portraying the warfare’s deadliest marketing campaign. For months, at the same time as its maintain on Bakhmut shrank to a couple blocks, Ukraine would emphasize fierce preventing to maintain the Russians from seizing town. Officers now look like acknowledging that their focus is altering from defending Bakhmut to creating it tough for Russians to carry it.

However Bakhmut itself is destroyed. Drone footage captured by The Occasions reveals the once-peaceful metropolis, recognized for its salt mines and glowing wine, lowered to ashes.

“By the point Russia declared victory over the ruins, it was clear town was all however misplaced,” mentioned our colleague Marc Santora, who reported from the Bakhmut area final week. “On the identical time, a special battle is taking part in out across the metropolis — this one for the excessive floor taken by Russian forces over the winter.”